1000 schools to be established in char areas: State Minister

The government has taken a plan to set up 1000 more primary schools in the char areas of the country, said State Minister for Primary and Mass Education Md Zakir Hossain on Thursday.

"Already, the work to establish primary schools in 20 chars has started ," he said while speaking at a programme on the occasion of 50th anniversary of Phulbari Degree College in the district.

The state minister also urged the teachers, students, former students and guardians not to forget the roots, no matter whether they are living now.

Md Zakir Hossain inaugurated the golden jubilee ceremony of the college which was established on April 27, 1973.

The college authorities have taken a two-day programme on the occasion.