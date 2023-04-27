1000 schools to be established in char areas: State Minister

Education

UNB
27 April, 2023, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 27 April, 2023, 04:10 pm

Related News

1000 schools to be established in char areas: State Minister

UNB
27 April, 2023, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 27 April, 2023, 04:10 pm
File Photo: UNB
File Photo: UNB

The government has taken a plan to set up 1000 more primary schools in the char areas of the country, said State Minister for Primary and Mass Education Md Zakir Hossain on Thursday.

"Already, the work to establish primary schools in 20 chars has started ," he said while speaking at a programme on the occasion of 50th anniversary of Phulbari Degree College in the district.

The state minister also urged the teachers, students, former students and guardians not to forget the roots, no matter whether they are living now.

Md Zakir Hossain inaugurated the golden jubilee ceremony of the college which was established on April 27, 1973.

The college authorities have taken a two-day programme on the occasion.

Bangladesh

School / Char area

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Caladiums: The perfect aroid for decor with the vibrant leaves and unique texture.

Aroids: The fascinating world of plants with strange flowers

7h | Earth
Protesters demonstrate against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his nationalist coalition government&#039;s judicial overhaul, in Tel Aviv, Israel, on 25 April 2023. Photo: Reuters

75 years of Israel: A 'Jewish state' to a full theocracy?

5h | Panorama
The dusty, yet shiny world of antiques and collectors in Bangladesh

The dusty, yet shiny world of antiques and collectors in Bangladesh

9h | Panorama
Workers are often pressured to work more hours than what the law allows, despite most countries having statutory working hour laws in place to protect them from being overworked. Photo: TBS

How the world of work is changing

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Reasons behind the French Revolution

Reasons behind the French Revolution

6h | TBS Stories
114th season of Jobbarer Boli Khela

114th season of Jobbarer Boli Khela

1d | TBS Stories
How the British looted the jewels of Punjab

How the British looted the jewels of Punjab

22h | TBS World
History of Jilapi

History of Jilapi

23h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Crime

Motorcyclists fined Tk71,000 for violating traffic rules on Padma Bridge

2
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, Russian President Vladimir putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi attend the BRICS summit in Brasilia, Brazil November 13, 2019/ Reuters
Global Economy

Brics draws membership requests from 19 nations before summit

3
Take loans, leave country: How some Ctg businesses avoid paying back
Banking

Take loans, leave country: How some Ctg businesses avoid paying back

4
Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Matarbari welcomes the largest vessel ever arriving at the country

5
Representational Image
Banking

Banks to run from 10am to 5pm after Eid holidays

6
A Ctg shipbreaker and Tk2,000cr of unpaid loan
Crime

A Ctg shipbreaker and Tk2,000cr of unpaid loan