Chaos in Eden College, Chhatra League members demand expulsion of 2 leaders

In the early hours of Sunday (25 September), leaders and workers of a faction of Chhatra League in Eden Mohila College staged a protest in demand of the expulsion of the party's President Tamanna Jasmin alias Riva and General Secretary Razia Sultana for harassing and beating another leader named Jannatul Ferdous.

On 22 September, Chhatra League's Vice President Jannatul Ferdous gave an interview to the media about Eden College Branch Chhatra League president and general secretary's seat trade, extortion and other misdeeds.

Tamanna and Razia were enraged after seeing that interview.

Following this, some supporters of Tamanna and Razia along with college branch leader Nuzhat Faria alias Roksana, Ayesha Islam alias Meem and Kamrun Nahar alias Jyoti threatened to throw her out of the college dormitory around 11pm on Saturday (24 September).

At this time they harassed and beat Jannatul. Later she was admitted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

On the same night leaders and activists of Chhatra League brought out a procession demanding expulsion of Tamanna and Razia following the attack on Tamanna.

At one point, the followers of the president and general secretary also marched in the college campus taking a stand for them.

However, general students said that the college administration did not play any role in deterring them.

Meanwhile, the victim Chhatra League leader Jannatul told reporters that Tamanna and Razia's followers tortured her by keeping her locked in a room of Bangomata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa hall of Eden College. They even took objectionable pictures of her to blackmail her, she added.

Bangomata Hall Super Nazmun Nahar said that further action will be taken subject to investigation on the statements of the two conflicting parties on Sunday morning.