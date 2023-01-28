Economic crisis stemmed from global situation: Quader

Bangladesh

TBS Report
28 January, 2023, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 28 January, 2023, 08:37 pm

File photo: Collected
File photo: Collected

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader said the current economic crisis in Bangladesh is due to the global situation, especially the Russia-Ukraine war.

"The war gave birth to sanctions, counter sanctions on US, EU and Russian economies and we are paying the price," Quader, the Road Transport and Bridges minister, said today after visiting the Madrasa ground in Rajshahi where the prime minister is scheduled to address a rally on Sunday (29 January).

Quader said the cost of living has increased due to the dollar crisis and rising commodity prices caused by the global situation.

"We are being punished for what big countries have created," Quader said.

"The situation of our country is much better than many countries thanks to the prime minister's strong leadership. We are doing relatively well compared to many developed countries in addition to South Asian nations," he added.

Quader noted that Bangladesh ranked 35th largest economy in the IMF's global index even during this crisis.

He said Awami League has made the most development in the country even after being in power for a very short time after the independence of the country.

Awami League presidium member Abdur Rahman, Jahangir Kabir Nanak and AHM Khairuzzaman Liton were present among other Awami League leaders

