CEC calls for compromise among parties to resolve political crisis

Compromise between parties is necessary to resolve the political crisis over elections prevailing in the country, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal said today (10 June).

Speaking at a discussion organised by Reporters Forum for Election and Democracy (RFED) in Dhaka, the CEC called upon the political parties to try to reduce animosity and reach a compromise on some fundamental issues.

"If the election is to be neutral, acceptable, inclusive, I think there is a need for dialogue, harmony and compromise between the parties.

"But even after five months of elections, I do not see any initiative towards that goal," Awal said.

In response to reporters' questions regarding the decrease in voter turnout in the recent elections, the CEC said, "The Election Commission enforces laws and regulations for fair polls. Voter turnout depends on the skills and involvement of the candidates.

"An inclusive election did not take place as a major political party was not on the ballot. But we had nothing to do."