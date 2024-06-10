CEC calls for compromise among parties to resolve political crisis

Bangladesh

TBS Report
10 June, 2024, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 10 June, 2024, 10:14 pm

Related News

CEC calls for compromise among parties to resolve political crisis

TBS Report
10 June, 2024, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 10 June, 2024, 10:14 pm
Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal speaks at a discussion in Dhaka today (10 June). Photo: TBS
Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal speaks at a discussion in Dhaka today (10 June). Photo: TBS

Compromise between parties is necessary to resolve the political crisis over elections prevailing in the country, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal said today (10 June).

Speaking at a discussion organised by Reporters Forum for Election and Democracy (RFED) in Dhaka, the CEC called upon the political parties to try to reduce animosity and reach a compromise on some fundamental issues. 

"If the election is to be neutral, acceptable, inclusive, I think there is a need for dialogue, harmony and compromise between the parties. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"But even after five months of elections, I do not see any initiative towards that goal," Awal said.

In response to reporters' questions regarding the decrease in voter turnout in the recent elections, the CEC said, "The Election Commission enforces laws and regulations for fair polls. Voter turnout depends on the skills and involvement of the candidates. 

"An inclusive election did not take place as a major political party was not on the ballot. But we had nothing to do."

CEC Kazi Habibul Awal

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Two Palestinian students with their Bangladeshi peers at Sher-E-Bangla Medical College &amp; Hospital. Photo: Courtesy

Palestinian students find support and hope in Bangladeshi universities

10h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Capturing your adventures on the go

11h | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

Kaleidoscope: The art of giving curated gifts

12h | Brands
Photos: Jackie Kabir

In the land of the pharaohs

1d | Explorer

More Videos from TBS

Some Chinese nationals are involved in crimes such as money from online gambling and human trafficking

Some Chinese nationals are involved in crimes such as money from online gambling and human trafficking

45m | Videos
Economic crisis is bypassed in Budget - Citizen Platform

Economic crisis is bypassed in Budget - Citizen Platform

2h | Videos
Why Did Benny Gantz Resign from Israel's Wartime Cabinet?

Why Did Benny Gantz Resign from Israel's Wartime Cabinet?

2h | Videos
Bangladesh to face in-form South Africa in 2024 T20 World Cup

Bangladesh to face in-form South Africa in 2024 T20 World Cup

4h | Videos