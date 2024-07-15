NID with fake info: EC finalises probe report on ex-army chief Aziz's 2 brothers 

A committee of the Election Commission (EC) has finalised the report after investigating allegations of fake National Identity Cards (NID) made by two brothers of former army chief Aziz Ahmed.

Earlier, the home ministry had asked the commission to take legal action against the six children of Moslem Uddin, a convicted killer of Bangabandhu, for using a fake name of their father to obtain NID cards.

Another probe committee also finalised the probe report to this end.

Mahbub Alam Talukder, director general of EC's national identity registration wing, told the media that the two committees responsible for the investigation of these incidents have already finalised the report after an investigation.

In the EC's monthly coordination meeting yesterday, it was decided that both reports would be presented to the commission this week.

Asked what was revealed in the report, the NID director general said, "The report is ready. At this stage, it is being submitted to the commission for preparation. Without seeing the documents, it will not be possible to say precisely anything about it right now."

The commission's NID wing formed a three-member committee to see how two of the former army chief's brothers, Haris Ahmed and Tofael Ahmed, who goes by the alias Joseph, got NID cards using false information.

The US on 21 May imposed sanctions on Aziz Ahmed and his immediate family members for what it said was his involvement in significant corruption.

Regarding the other NID fraud case, Moslem Uddin alias Moslehuddin was sentenced to death for killing Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in August 1975 and also for his involvement in the killings of four national leaders at the Dhaka central jail in November 1975.

His five sons and a daughter used the fake name for their national identity cards. A probe committee was formed later on.

On 10 June, Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal said, "I came to know about these two allegations. After 20-25 years,it has suddenly become known. Now, two investigation committees have been formed."

Later, the Election Commission had said if any official was found to be involved in these incidents in the investigation, they would be punished according to the law.