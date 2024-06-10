Committee formed to probe NID frauds of Gen Aziz's brothers: CEC

Bangladesh

Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal speaks at a discussion in Dhaka today (10 June). Photo: TBS
Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal speaks at a discussion in Dhaka today (10 June). Photo: TBS

A committee has been formed to probe the alleged national identity (NID) card frauds of General Aziz Ahmed's two brothers, Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul said today (10 June).

"The committee is working on the matter. Action will be taken against whoever is guilty," he said at a discussion in Dhaka.

"NID card is a very good system. But some have used this system for their own gain. We've got information regarding NID forgery. All those who did such things are criminals and must be punished for their crimes," the CEC said.

Earlier on 20 May, the United States announced the public designation of General (Retd) Aziz Ahmed and his family over allegations of "significant corruption," stating that his actions contributed to undermining "Bangladesh's democratic institutions and the public's faith in public institutions and processes." 

US slaps travel ban on ex army chief Gen Aziz, family for 'significant corruption'

This action renders Aziz and his immediate family members generally ineligible for entry into the United States.

According to the US State Department statement, Aziz Ahmed engaged in significant corruption by interfering in public processes while helping his brother evade accountability for criminal activity in Bangladesh.

According to media reports, Aziz Ahmed's two brothers of Aziz Ahmed -- Haris Ahmed and Tofail Ahmed alias Joseph -- allegedly collected NIDs by changing their names and their parents' names. Tofail had two NIDs made, one under the name Tanvir Ahmed Tanzil and the other in his original name. Haris Ahmed made an NID under the name Mohammed Hasan.

Reports were published in different media about Aziz Ahmed's influence in making NID cards and passports providing false information for his brothers during his tenure as the army chief.

