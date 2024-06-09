79% of those elected in 6th upazila polls are businessmen: TIB

TIB said 858 of the elected candidates currently face legal cases

A file photo of TIB press conference held after the second phase of upazila polls on 19 May 2024. Photo: TIB website
Around 79% of the candidates elected in the sixth upazila parishad elections are businessmen, with 150 [12.37%] having assets over Tk1 crore, according to Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB).

Moreover, the elected candidates' immovable assets have tripled since 2019.

TIB disclosed the data, derived from an analysis of affidavits of candidates who were elected in the upazila elections, at a press conference held at their office in the capital today (9 June).

TIB said 858 of the elected candidates currently have legal cases against them, whereas previously, 1,109 had legal cases. 

Six candidates are accused in more than ten cases each, whereas previously, 40 had more than ten cases against them.

In the past five years, 251 public representatives, including female vice-chairpersons, have increased their incomes by more than 100%, and 360 have increased their incomes by more than 50%.
 

