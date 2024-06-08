Upazila polls: Voting in 19 cyclone-hit upazilas tomorrow

Bangladesh

TBS Report
08 June, 2024, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 08 June, 2024, 09:04 pm

Related News

Upazila polls: Voting in 19 cyclone-hit upazilas tomorrow

Earlier, polling in these upazilas was scheduled to be held on 29 May in the third phase of Upazila Parishad elections

TBS Report
08 June, 2024, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 08 June, 2024, 09:04 pm
Illustration: TBS
Illustration: TBS

Polling will be held on Sunday (9 June) in 19 upazilas where the Upazila Parishad elections were postponed due to Cyclone Remal. 

Voting will be held from 8am to 4pm in Khaliajuri, Sarankhola, Morrelganj, Mongla, Koira, Paikgachha, Dumuria, Gournadi, Agailjhara, Patuakhali Sadar, Mirzaganj, Dumki, Mathbaria, Tazumuddin, Lalmohan, Rajapur, Kathalia, Bamana and Patharghata.

Earlier, polling in these upazilas was scheduled to be held on 29 May in the third phase of Upazila Parishad elections. Due to the adverse weather conditions following Cyclone Remal, the Election Commission postponed the polls.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Meanwhile, due to the fear of deterioration of the law and order, the commission again postponed the upazila parishad elections in Rangamati's Baghaichhari.

The sixth Upazila Parishad elections were held in four phases starting from 8 May. The second phase was held on 23 May, the third on 29 May, and the fourth on 5 June.

Top News

Upazila polls / Upazila Parishad Elections

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sketch: TBS

Can this budget deliver on its promises?

1d | Panorama
Govt's reliance on bank borrowing to put pressure on private sector credit, say business leaders

Govt's reliance on bank borrowing to put pressure on private sector credit, say business leaders

1d | Panorama
Budget lays a strong foundation for stabilising economy: FICCI

Budget lays a strong foundation for stabilising economy: FICCI

1d | Panorama
Photo: Bing AI

Budget 2024-25: Too few rich, so better to tax the poor right?

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

What about the social safety net of Bangaladesh?

What about the social safety net of Bangaladesh?

37m | Videos
Australia vs England: Two big guns face each other

Australia vs England: Two big guns face each other

2h | Videos
The bicycle mechanic

The bicycle mechanic

27m | Videos
New dimension over quota in govt. jobs

New dimension over quota in govt. jobs

3h | Videos