Upazila polls: Voting in 19 cyclone-hit upazilas tomorrow

Polling will be held on Sunday (9 June) in 19 upazilas where the Upazila Parishad elections were postponed due to Cyclone Remal.

Voting will be held from 8am to 4pm in Khaliajuri, Sarankhola, Morrelganj, Mongla, Koira, Paikgachha, Dumuria, Gournadi, Agailjhara, Patuakhali Sadar, Mirzaganj, Dumki, Mathbaria, Tazumuddin, Lalmohan, Rajapur, Kathalia, Bamana and Patharghata.

Earlier, polling in these upazilas was scheduled to be held on 29 May in the third phase of Upazila Parishad elections. Due to the adverse weather conditions following Cyclone Remal, the Election Commission postponed the polls.

Meanwhile, due to the fear of deterioration of the law and order, the commission again postponed the upazila parishad elections in Rangamati's Baghaichhari.

The sixth Upazila Parishad elections were held in four phases starting from 8 May. The second phase was held on 23 May, the third on 29 May, and the fourth on 5 June.