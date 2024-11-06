4 upazilas in Bandarban reopened for tourists

A press briefing on “Tourism Development in the District” held at the district administration’s conference room today (6 November).

Four upazilas in Bandarban will be reopened for tourists tomorrow (7 November), according to the district administration.

The remaining three upazilas will be evaluated, and a decision on their reopening will be made later, said Bandarban Deputy Commissioner Shah Mujahid Uddin at a press briefing on "Tourism Development in the District" held at the district administration's conference room today (6 November).

The reopened tourist spots include Bandarban Sadar, Lama, Alikadam, and Naikhongchhari upazilas, along with the Nilgiri and Chimbuk areas.

However, tourist spots in Ruma, Thanchi, and Rowangchhari upazilas will remain closed for the time being.

During the press briefing, the deputy commissioner said, "The administration does not want tourism to be closed indefinitely but prioritises ensuring everyone's safety. The government and the administration do not want to see any loss of life. In light of recent safety concerns, tourists were advised to avoid travelling to Bandarban and the other two hill districts for some time."

"Now, tourists will be able to safely explore the designated spots. The advisory discouraging tourist visits will be lifted from 7 November, and we hope tourists will return," he added.

Regarding the continued closure of the three upazilas, he said, "There have been isolated incidents, especially concerning the KNF issue in Ruma, Rowangchhari, and Thanchi. We are aware of its presence and cannot ignore it. Ensuring the safety of every individual remains our priority."

"We do not want any lapses in public safety or security. The situation is being monitored closely, and we will announce any further decisions as they arise," he added.

Also present at the press briefing were Superintendent of Police Shahidul Kawsar, representatives from the Army and BGB, and various tourism business stakeholders.