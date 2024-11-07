Thanjama Lusai appointed interim chairman of Bandarban district council

Bangladesh

TBS Report
07 November, 2024, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 07 November, 2024, 09:03 pm

Bandarban District Council. Photo: Collected
Bandarban District Council. Photo: Collected

Three months after the fall of the Awami League government following a student-led mass uprising, Professor Thanjama Lusai was appointed interim chairman of the Bandarban district council. 

The Ministry of Chittagong Hill Tracts Affairs issued a notification confirming the appointment of the chairman and members of the 15-member interim district council today (7 November).

Professor Thanjama Lusai previously served as chairman of the Bandarban district council in 2008 during the army-backed caretaker government.

The new council members are Rajumoy Tanchangya, May May Nu Marma, Advocate Ubathwai Marma, Umongching Marma, Khamlai Mro, Mong A Ching Chak, Dr. Sanaipru Tripura, Lal Jarlam Bam, Nanfra Khumi, Saiful Islam, Mohammad Nashir Uddin, Mohammad Abul Kalam, Advocate Madhavi Marma, and Khursida Ishaq.

While the 1989 Bandarban Hill District Council Act mandates a 33-member elected council, governments have historically opted for appointed members. The 2014 amendment formalised a 15-member interim council to represent diverse ethnic groups in the district.

The 2014 amendment stipulates that the council must include one chairman from a hill community. 

Additionally, it mandates two members from the Marma community, one member each from the Chakma, Tanchangya, Tripura, Mro, Chak, Bam, Pankhwa, Lusai, Khiang, and Khumi communities, three members from the Bengali community, and one female member each from the Pahari and Bengali communities.

Bandarban / district council / Bangladesh

