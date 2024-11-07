As Bandarban reopens to tourists, hotels announce 35% discounts

Hill view from a Bandarban resort window. Photo: Collected from the facebook page of Meghbari Resort
Hill view from a Bandarban resort window. Photo: Collected from the facebook page of Meghbari Resort

The Bandarban Tourism Business Coordination Council has announced discounts across various tourism-related sectors, including a 35% discount on hotel room rentals.

"In addition to the 35% discount on hotel rooms, a 25% discount will be available for resorts, a 10% discount for restaurants, and a 20% discount on reserved tourist transports," said Jasim Uddin, general secretary of the Bandarban Hotel and Resort Owners' Association, at a press conference held today (7 November) at the Grand Valley Hotel in Bandarban. 

"Tourists visiting Bandarban will be able to explore popular attractions such as Nilgiri, Chimbuk, Shoilo Propat, Nilachal, Prantik Lake, and various spots in Lama and Alikadam safely and comfortably," he said.

A press conference held today (7 November) at the Grand Valley Hotel in Bandarban. Photo: TBS
A press conference held today (7 November) at the Grand Valley Hotel in Bandarban. Photo: TBS

On 6 November, the local administration in Bandarban lifted restrictions on visiting tourist spots in four upazilas, Bandarban Sadar, Alikadam, Lama, and Naikhongchhari, in a bid to draw more tourists.

Jasim Uddin also mentioned that a request has been made to the administration to promptly open the tourism centres in Ruma, Rowangchhari, and Thanchi upazilas to visitors.

Earlier, due to security concerns, the local administration had advised against visiting Bandarban and other hill districts from 8 October to 31 October. 

This restriction was extended until 6 November but has now been lifted as of 7 November.

Bandarban / Tourism

