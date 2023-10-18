EC mulls 15-day deployment of law enforcers after polls

The Election Commission (EC) is considering the deployment of law enforcers for 15 days following the voting in the national parliamentary elections to ensure peace and order, Election Commissioner Anisur Rahman has said.

"None will be able to obstruct the voters from exercising their voting rights…We have proposed that security forces remain at the field-level for 15 days after the polls to maintain law and order," he told reporters at the EC office yesterday.

Calling upon the major political parties to build resilience for the sake of a conducive election environment, Anisur said, "We want each of the 44 registered parties to participate in the elections. Not only the Awami League and BNP – this is our call to everyone. By creating an environment for elections, everyone can exercise their right to vote without any hindrance."

Asked about the safety of voters during the elections if the parties fail to make any compromise, the election commissioner said, "No one can predict what the political situation will be. We want to create a fair environment. Either way, we cannot do anything alone. Political parties should come forward for voters' security."

Anisur stated that if the political parties fail to reach a compromise, the situation will be different, adding, "I personally think the ongoing situation could lead to a compromise. Otherwise, it will be considered."

He further said that the commission has meanwhile completed the discussions it needed with the parties, and now the time is over for talks.

"The environment that needs to be created to move forward [to the polls] is everyone's responsibility. Political parties have more responsibility than us. They should think about the people, and the country."

Regarding the announcement of the election schedule, he said that it will be announced at any time in November.

Asked whether the commission is doubtful about conducting the polls as per schedule, Anisur said, "We have no such fears. The issue will come up during the voting…It depends on the situation. We will make decisions based on the situation. We don't see any obstacles."