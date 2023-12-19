EC going around the country to check election prep at district level

A clear message has been sent to all candidates to hold the election in a free, fair and acceptable manner, Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal said Tuesday.

"The administration has made it clear that it will remain neutral in the election and make it free and fair," the CEC said, while speaking at a view-exchange meeting with 36 candidates of six constituencies in Rangpur at the Rangpur Circuit House.

"If the candidates of the political parties or the independent candidates are not sincere and aware, fail to gain the mutual trust among them and do not behave properly, then it will be tough to hold a free, fair and neutral election. This message has been sent to all on behalf of the Election Commission," he said.

However, candidates are hopeful about holding free, fair and neutral elections.

Election Commissioner Rasheda Sultana, EC Secretary Jahangir Alam, Rangpur Division Commissioner Habibur Rahman, Deputy Inspector General of Rangpur range Abdul Baten, Rangpur Metropolitan Police Commissioner Md Maniruzzaman, District Returning Officer, Mobashwer Hasan were present there.