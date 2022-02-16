EC formation: Search panel to sit Saturday again

Bangladesh

TBS Report
16 February, 2022, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 16 February, 2022, 10:24 pm

Related News

EC formation: Search panel to sit Saturday again

The search committee is likely to send their recommended names to President Abdul Hamid on 24 February

TBS Report
16 February, 2022, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 16 February, 2022, 10:24 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The search for the chief election commissioner and other commissioners continues as the search committee will sit once again on Saturday in this regard.
 
Cabinet Secretary (coordination and reform) Shamsul Arefin said this after a meeting of the search committee on Wednesday. 
 
He, however, declined to say anything regarding the outcome of the meeting. 
 
He said that they would sit again on Saturday.
 
Asked if any of the proposed names was dropped, Shamsul Arefin said no decision was taken in this regard. 
 
Earlier on Monday, the cabinet division disclosed a list of 322 people whose names were proposed for the posts of chief election commissioner and election commissioners. But many on the list have applied to withdraw their names.
 
But no decision was made in this regard in the Wednesdays' meeting, Shamsul Arefin said.
 
The search committee is scheduled to submit a list of 10 names within 15 working days to the president which would end on 24 February. 

Top News

EC / Search committee

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

In Bangladesh, marginalised communities are discriminated against but without redress. Pictured here is a Chakma home, torched in an arson attack in 2017 in Rangamati. Photo: Reuter

‘Anti-discrimination law meaningless if culprits cannot be punished’

10h | Panorama
‘Untether yourself from reality’ is one of the four secrets and the world’s richest man ‘doesn’t really live among us anymore.’ Photo: Reuters

The four secrets of how to be a bad boss

8h | Panorama
To be able to provide specialised services for corporate clients, Star Tech has already assembled an experienced sales team. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Star Tech: From a small store in Multiplan to a tech-retail giant

11h | Panorama
Biden’s administration needs to show some political will to help Afghanistan out of a crisis it helped create. Photo: Bloomberg

Joe Biden’s $7 billion betrayal of Afghanistan

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Bappi Lahiri: King of Bollywood disco dies

Bappi Lahiri: King of Bollywood disco dies

Now | Videos
Redmi x43: a good budget 4k hdr tv

Redmi x43: a good budget 4k hdr tv

1h | Videos
RU VC: Universities lag behind due to dearth of research

RU VC: Universities lag behind due to dearth of research

2h | Videos
Swimming dance performance to celebrate North Korea's late leader Kim Jong Il’s birthday

Swimming dance performance to celebrate North Korea's late leader Kim Jong Il’s birthday

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
Fardeen Sharif, Mariah Zahir, and Maleka Noor. Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Meet the faces behind the iconic hands of Banglar Rannaghor

2
Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate
Corruption

Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate

3
Metro network to expand around Dhaka
Infrastructure

Metro network to expand around Dhaka

4
A capital city should ideally have a population of 6 to 7 million whereas Dhaka currently has a population of roughly 21.7 million people. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Panorama

Should Bangladesh move its capital away from Dhaka?

5
Foreigners to pay 25% tax against outward remittances 
Economy

Foreigners to pay 25% tax against outward remittances 

6
Model:Aninda Kabir Avik. Photo: Walid Ibna Shah
Pursuit

9 things you should never do at work