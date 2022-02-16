EC formation: Search panel to sit Saturday again

The search for the chief election commissioner and other commissioners continues as the search committee will sit once again on Saturday in this regard.



Cabinet Secretary (coordination and reform) Shamsul Arefin said this after a meeting of the search committee on Wednesday.



He, however, declined to say anything regarding the outcome of the meeting.



He said that they would sit again on Saturday.



Asked if any of the proposed names was dropped, Shamsul Arefin said no decision was taken in this regard.



Earlier on Monday, the cabinet division disclosed a list of 322 people whose names were proposed for the posts of chief election commissioner and election commissioners. But many on the list have applied to withdraw their names.



But no decision was made in this regard in the Wednesdays' meeting, Shamsul Arefin said.



The search committee is scheduled to submit a list of 10 names within 15 working days to the president which would end on 24 February.