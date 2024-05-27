EC orders withdrawal of 4 OCs under Ctg to ensure fair upazila parishad polls

The IGP was ordered to withdraw OCs of Chattogram's Anowara and Chandanaish police stations Mohammad Sohel and Obaidul Islam

Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

The Election Commission ordered the inspector general of police to withdraw four officers-in-charge from Chattogram due to their controversial records to ensure free and fair upazila parishad polls.

As per a media release signed by Md Mizanur Rahman, deputy secretary (current charge) of the EC on Monday, the IGP was ordered to withdraw OCs of Chattogram's Anowara and Chandanaish police stations Mohammad Sohel and Obaidul Islam.

Moreover, OCs of Cumilla's Debidwar and Chandpur's Fardiganj police stations were included in the list of withdrawal, it reads.

The IGP was ordered to attach the four OCs with the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) office and inspectors (investigation) of the police stations were also ordered to perform duty till 31 May, according to the release.

Additionally, the EC decided that the OC of Dumki police station in Patuakhali will be attached to the office of the DIG office until the election is completed.

The inspector (investigation) of that station will assume the responsibilities in the interim.

 

