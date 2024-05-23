Violation of election code: EC cancels Riaz's candidacy in Mathbaria

Politics

TBS Report
23 May, 2024, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 23 May, 2024, 06:48 pm

The Election Commission (EC) has cancelled the candidature of Riaz Uddin Ahmed, the chairman candidate of Mathbaria Upazila of Pirojpur, due to a violation of the election code of conduct.

The commission was not satisfied with the answer given by Riaz about his alleged violation of the electoral code, EC Secretary Jahangir Alam told the media today. 

He said, "We have heard his statement. He apologised for the incident. But the EC rejected his candidacy in a unanimous decision." 

Upazila elections in Mathbaria will be held in the third phase on 29 May. 

During the electoral symbol allocation on 13 May, the EC imposed a ban on all kinds of meetings by the candidates. 

But Riaz took out a huge procession and held a rally in front of the Mathbaria municipality to celebrate obtaining the 'Pineapple' symbol, causing a traffic gridlock in the area as well as suffering to common people. 

His elder brother is current Member of Parliament Shamim Shahnewaz and his younger brother is Ashrafur Rahman, a former upazila chairman.  

Earlier, the candidate's answer to the code violation allegation was not satisfactory to the assistant returning officer of Mathbaria. On Monday, the EC summoned him to appear at 11am on Thursday to know why his candidature should not be cancelled. 

Accordingly, Riaz responded to the EC along with his lawyer.

EC / electoral code of conduct / Upazila Parishad Elections

