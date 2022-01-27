EC formation bill passed in parliament

The much-talked-about bill "Appointment of Chief Election Commissioner and Election Commissioners" has been passed in the parliament today.

The bill was passed over voice vote. However, some opposition leaders demanded to take public opinion on the bill.

Rashed Khan Menon of the Workers Party proposed to keep one woman among the two eminent persons nominated by the president for the search committee. The law minister accepted that.

Jatiya Party MP Rausanara Mannan and BNP's Rumin Farhana proposed to amend the bill, adding the word "other" before the election commissioner. The proposal was accepted, making the current name "Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioner Appointment Bill-2022".

Among the other accepted proposals is the proposal of Fakhrul Imam of Jatiya Party. The bill provided for 10 working days for the search committee. Fakhrul Imam proposed to make it 15 working days now.

As per the law, a search committee will be formed taking approval from the president over the constitution of the EC.

The search committee will recommend the names of suitable candidates before the president to appoint the CEC and other election commissioners.

The move came just one month before the expiry of the five-year tenure of the incumbent EC, led by CEC KM Nurul Huda, as it is going to complete its five-year term in mid-February.

Qualifications

Qualifications of CEC and election commissioners are: they must be Bangladeshi citizens (at least 50-years-old), and have at least 20 years of work experience in important government, semi-government, private, or judicial posts, in autonomous organisations and in other professions.

If a person is declared "insane" by any court; has not been released from the jail after being declared as "bankruptcy"; acquires the citizenship of or affirms the allegiance to a foreign country surrendering Bangladeshi citizenship; has been convicted for a criminal offence involving moral turpitude and sentenced to imprisonment; convicted by the International Crimes Tribunal, and is disqualified for such posts by or under any law, he or she would not be eligible for the post of CEC and election commissioners.

Ineligibilities

A person who once held the post of CEC or the Chief Justice, they would not be eligible for the post of the CEC. But if a person held the post of election commissioner, he or she might be considered for appointment to the CEC.

In order to give legal protection to the constitution of previous election commissions, it would be considered that these were made under this law, he said.

A justice of the Appellate Division, nominated by the chief justice (CJ), will be the head of the six-member search committee.

The five other members will be a justice of the High Court (HC) Division nominated by CJ, the comptroller and auditor general, the chairman of the Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC), two other personalities nominated by the president.

Though the constitution suggests the appointment of the CEC and other election commissioners under a particular law, no bill was not formulated in the past.