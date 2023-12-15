EC cancels candidacy of AL's Faridpur-3 nominee Shamim over dual citizenship claims

The Election Commission (EC) has cancelled the candidacy of Shamim Haque, the Awami League candidate in Faridpur-3 constituency.

The commission headed by Chief Election Commissioner CEC Kazi Habibul Awal passed the verdict after hearing an appeal on Friday (15 December).

Previously, Shamim Haque's rival independent candidate AK Azad filed an appeal with the EC against his candidacy citing his dual citizenship.

Shamim Haque was referred to as a citizen of the Netherlands in the appeal.

A total of 2,716 nomination papers were filed in 300 seats for the upcoming polls. Among them, 731 nominations were cancelled by the returning officers.

The appeal process against the decision of the returning officers began on 5 December at the Election Commission building in the capital's Agargaon area and 419 appeals were filed.

The EC will dispose of 100 petitions daily from 10-15 December. The 12th national election is slated to take place on 7 January 2024.