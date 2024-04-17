Faridpur road crash: Death toll rises to 15

TBS Report
17 April, 2024, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 17 April, 2024, 05:09 pm

Bus-pickup collide in Faridpur on 16 April 2024. Photo: TBS
Bus-pickup collide in Faridpur on 16 April 2024. Photo: TBS

One more person died in a bus-pickup van collision on the Dhaka-Khulna highway in Faridpur on Tuesday (16 April), taking the death toll in the incident to 15.

The deceased, Popi Begum, 25, died while undergoing treatment at Faridpur Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical College Hospital on Tuesday night.

Earlier in the afternoon, her husband Md Iqbal, 30, who was injured, died on the way to Dhaka. Their 18-month-old son, Yasin Sheikh, survived the accident. All of them were on their way to the deputy commissioner's office to get relief supplies.

The other deceased are, Rakibul Islam Milon, 45, a government official, his wife Sumi Begum, 23, his sons Ruhan Mollah, 8, and Abu Sinam, 3; Morjina Begum, 73, Surya Begum, 40, Shukurunnesa, 70, Kohinoor Begum, 60, Noorani, 2, Sonia Begum, 28, Jahanara Begum, 45, Nazrul Islam, 35, and Tabibur Khan, 55.

"The accident occurred when a Unique Paribahan bus going to Jashore from Dhaka collided with a pickup van coming from the opposite direction in the Diknagar area of Faridpur's Kanaipur upazila around 8am," said Md Morshed Alam, superintendent of Faridpur Police.

Meanwhile, a seven-member probe body headed by Additional District Magistrate Muhammad Ali Siddiqui was formed to investigate the incident.

Deputy Commissioner Md Quamrul Hasan Talukdar said the local administration formed the probe body and asked it to submit its report within three working days.

"The government will provide Tk5 lakh to each family of the deceased and Tk3 lakh each for those injured in the accident," he said.

"Besides, Tk20,000 has been given immediately to the families of the deceased for burial purposes."

Bangladesh / Accident / Faridpur

