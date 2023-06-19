DSA case filed against 8 in Ctg for attempting to defame information minister on social media

Bangladesh

DSA case filed against 8 in Ctg for attempting to defame information minister on social media

A case has been filed against 8 people, including Canadian expatriate Nazmus Saqib, for allegedly making false and fabricated videos involving Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud and his family members.

"A person named Md Ariful Islam filed the case with Chawkbazar Police Station in Chattogram on Sunday (18 June), Chowkbazar Police Station Officer-in-Charge Ferdous Jahan told The Business Standard. 

"We have received complaints that Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud and his family are being defamed through their Facebook page and YouTube channel. Admin Nazmus Shakib has been accused of involvement in such activities even before this. He is accused of being in close contact with a group based in London trying to create an unstable situation in Bangladesh," he added. 

Nazmus Saqib is serving as the editor-in-chief of Nagrik TV, a YouTube-based channel.

The remaining accused in the case are HM Kamal, Azad Shahadat, Sunny Pradhan, Saiful Islam Talukdar, Khandaker Islam, Haji Harunor Rashid.

"It is not actually a TV channel, it is just a YouTube channel and Facebook page," police added. 

Nagrik TV, the government-approved television channel, has already issued a notice stating it has nothing to do with the aforementioned Facebook page and Youtube channel run by  Nazmus Saqib. 

 

