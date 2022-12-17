Dry weather likely

Bangladesh

BSS
17 December, 2022, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 17 December, 2022, 04:16 pm

FILE PHOTO: Downtown Los Angeles is seen behind a tree burned by wildfire before expected heavy rains, as the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) continues, in Los Angeles, California, US, January 28, 2021. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
FILE PHOTO: Downtown Los Angeles is seen behind a tree burned by wildfire before expected heavy rains, as the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) continues, in Los Angeles, California, US, January 28, 2021. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) today predicted dry weather with temporary partly cloudy sky over the country in the next 24 hours as of 9am tomorrow.

"Weather may remain dry with temporary partly cloudy sky over the country," said a BMD bulletin.

However, moderate to thick fog may occur over the river basins and light to moderate fog may occur elsewhere over the country during late night to tomorrow morning, it added.

Night temperature may rise slightly and day temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country.

Country's maximum temperature on Friday was recorded 29.0 degrees Celsius at Sitakunda and Cox's Bazar of Chattogram division, while the minimum temperature today was 9.3 degrees Celsius at Chuadanga of Khulna division.

The sun sets at 05.14pm today and rises at 06.35am tomorrow in the capital.

