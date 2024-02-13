Govt to make law on artificial intelligence: Anisul

Bangladesh

BSS
13 February, 2024, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 13 February, 2024, 06:07 pm

Govt to make law on artificial intelligence: Anisul

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina always wants to formulate pro-people laws, he said

File photo of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq. Photo: Collected
File photo of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq. Photo: Collected

The government has taken an initiative to formulate a law regarding the artificial intelligence (AI) considering the current excellence of technology worldwide, Law Minister Anisul Huq said today (13 February).

"We are holding primary discussions in this regard. We would definitely discuss the matter with stakeholders before formulating the act," he said in a meeting with a delegation of Centre for NRB at the conference room of the ministry this noon.

"Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina always wants to formulate pro-people laws. That is why, her government kept the scope of holding discussions with stakeholders while formulating acts," he added.

Addressing a demand raised by Centre for NRB chairperson MS Shekil Chowdhury, the law minister said he would take steps so that non-resident Bangladeshis can virtually join the meeting with stakeholders while formulating acts.

"The government while addressing the demand of time, established Digital Bangladesh, and formulated Courts' use of ICT Act. It established Virtual Courts, modernized witness act of British era. Now people of all walks of life are getting the benefits of these works," the law minister further said.
 

