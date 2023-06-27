Don't believe foreigners, Momen says about Amnesty's letter to UN on Bangladeshi peacekeepers

Bangladesh

UNB
27 June, 2023, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 27 June, 2023, 09:25 pm

Don't believe foreigners, Momen says about Amnesty's letter to UN on Bangladeshi peacekeepers

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen has said there is a certain purpose behind Amnesty International's appeal to the United Nations about the deployment of Bangladeshi forces in the UN peacekeeping missions. 

Speaking to journalists after distributing Eid gifts among the underprivileged at Khadimnagar union of Sylhet Sadar upazila on Tuesday (27 June), the minister said, he wouldn't, however, be drawn into what specifically the purpose might be. 

About the interference of foreigners in the politics of Bangladesh, he said, "Don't believe foreigners. They destroy a country by saying nice things. Countries like Syria and Libya were very developed. But because of foreigners, they were destroyed."

"These are their fabricated words," the minister said, adding, "They are saying this on purpose. They want dissatisfaction among the army if Bangladesh's peacekeepers do not go to the UN."

Momen said the United Nations recruits UN peacekeeping force members very carefully and Bangladesh is aware of that.

Responding to a question regarding foreign and local actors' interest in the upcoming national election, Momen said some domestic and foreign forces work to prevent countries from progressing.

"Foreigners want Bangladesh to reach out to them and take help so that they can run the country as they wish.

"There may be allegations against the government, but conspiring against the country is not right," the foreign minister said. 

