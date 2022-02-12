DoE collected Tk5.5 crore fine in a month

Bangladesh

TBS Report
12 February, 2022, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 12 February, 2022, 06:11 pm

Related News

DoE collected Tk5.5 crore fine in a month

TBS Report
12 February, 2022, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 12 February, 2022, 06:11 pm
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Representational image. Photo: Collected

The Department of Environment has collected fines of Tk5.5 crore in January by conducting raids in various industries and establishments for environmental pollution.

The Dhaka district monitoring and enforcement wing of the DoE realised the amount by operating mobile courts and enforcement activities, read a press release issued by the Department of Environment.

Mohammad Masud Hassan Patwary, director (monitoring and enforcement) of the department, told The Business Standard that the operation would continue in the future.

According to the press release, a total of 59 factories and establishments located in Dhaka, Narayanganj, Gazipur, Munshiganj, Narsingdi, Mymensingh and Jamalpur districts have been fined Tk1.04 crore.

In addition, 153 brickfields have been raided and fined Tk4.35 crore for illegally running their operations without the permission of the Department of Environment.

Besides, 22 individuals and institutions have been fined Tk6.15 lakh for environmental pollution caused by construction materials and for leaving construction materials on sidewalks and roads.

A fine of Tk48,200 has been imposed on 13 individuals and institutions for using polythene shopping bags illegally. Besides, nine people have been fined Tk2,200 for using car horns. 

According to a source in DoE, the department has given new impetus to their activities as per various directions of the government and the High Court.
 

Top News

Department of Environment (DoE)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A well-hidden female Koel. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Asian Koel: Shall I call thee Kokil, or but a wandering voice!

12h | Panorama
Tesla recalls 5,79,000 cars over potential boombox issue

Tesla recalls 5,79,000 cars over potential boombox issue

10h | Wheels
Why we love cars

Why we love cars

10h | Wheels
Illustration: TBS

Hobbies our corporate leaders pursue

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Amazon boss owns superb collections, from 500-feet watch to robot dog

Amazon boss owns superb collections, from 500-feet watch to robot dog

1h | Videos
Shakib yet to sell in first bid in IPL auction

Shakib yet to sell in first bid in IPL auction

1h | Videos
Samsung launches S22 series to compete with iPhone

Samsung launches S22 series to compete with iPhone

1h | Videos
Engineers create bird-like robotic drone

Engineers create bird-like robotic drone

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
A capital city should ideally have a population of 6 to 7 million whereas Dhaka currently has a population of roughly 21.7 million people. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Panorama

Should Bangladesh move its capital away from Dhaka?

2
Metro network to expand around Dhaka
Infrastructure

Metro network to expand around Dhaka

3
Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate
Corruption

Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate

4
Foreigners to pay 25% tax against outward remittances 
Economy

Foreigners to pay 25% tax against outward remittances 

5
Infograph: TBS
Panorama

We want to be poor owners of a rich company: Akij Managing Director

6
Illustration: TBS
Food

Tehari Tales: Dhaka’s top 5 tehari places