DoE collected Tk5.5 crore fine in a month

The Department of Environment has collected fines of Tk5.5 crore in January by conducting raids in various industries and establishments for environmental pollution.

The Dhaka district monitoring and enforcement wing of the DoE realised the amount by operating mobile courts and enforcement activities, read a press release issued by the Department of Environment.

Mohammad Masud Hassan Patwary, director (monitoring and enforcement) of the department, told The Business Standard that the operation would continue in the future.

According to the press release, a total of 59 factories and establishments located in Dhaka, Narayanganj, Gazipur, Munshiganj, Narsingdi, Mymensingh and Jamalpur districts have been fined Tk1.04 crore.

In addition, 153 brickfields have been raided and fined Tk4.35 crore for illegally running their operations without the permission of the Department of Environment.

Besides, 22 individuals and institutions have been fined Tk6.15 lakh for environmental pollution caused by construction materials and for leaving construction materials on sidewalks and roads.

A fine of Tk48,200 has been imposed on 13 individuals and institutions for using polythene shopping bags illegally. Besides, nine people have been fined Tk2,200 for using car horns.

According to a source in DoE, the department has given new impetus to their activities as per various directions of the government and the High Court.

