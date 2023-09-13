DMP commissioner slams DB chief over statement on suspended ADC and president’s APS

DMP Commissioner Khandker Golam Faruq has criticised Detective Branch Chief Mohammad Harun Or Rashid over a statement regarding the incident that led to the torture of two Bangladesh Chhatra League leaders by the recently suspended Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Harun or Rashid.

"I do not know where he [DB Chief Harun] got such information. Harun will be able to tell where he got it," Faruq told reporters at the DMP Headquarters on Tuesday (12 September) night, referring to the DB chief's comment.

The DMP chief also criticised ADC Sanjida Afrin, wife of President Mohammed Shahabuddin's Assistant Private Secretary (APS) Azizul Haque Mamun, for giving a similar statement to the media alleging that her husband attacked the suspended ADC in a hospital in the capital.

"I haven't talked to Sanjida yet. It would be wrong of her to give such statements as she is not allowed to do so without the commissioner's permission," said Faruq.

Earlier on the day, DB Chief Harun, who is also a DMP additional commissioner, told reporters that Azizul Haque Mamun attacked suspended ADC Harun in Birdem General Hospital first and that incident later led to the torture of the BCL leaders.

The DB chief said, "He [APS Mamun] is a government official. He was the one who made the first attack on the police officer. He could have informed the higher authorities of the police if he wished. Or he could've informed his superiors.

"But instead, he chased a police officer in front of patients inside the hospital, broke his [ADC Harun] glasses, and hit him."

Corroborating the DB chief's statement, ADC Sanjida also told the media that her husband had indeed attacked Mamun inside Birdem.

"I was there at the Birdem General Hospital when my husband [APS Mamun] attacked ADC Harun," she confirmed to The Business Standard.

Sanjida said, "I had gone there to visit a cardiac specialist. I requested ADC Harun Sir to help me get a serial as my regular doctor was on leave. He could manage, so later, I went to Birdem.

"When I went for an Exercise Tolerance Test (ETT), I heard a sudden commotion outside," said Sanjida.

She alleged, "I found my husband and some other BCL men beating Harun Sir and the BCL men were trying to snap some photos and videos of me while I was wearing my ETT outfit.

"My husband [APS Mamun] even slapped me and shouted at me."

Departmental action based on probe report

However, disclosing findings from the preliminary investigation, DMP Commissioner Faruq said, "To us, it looks like - ADC Harun and Inspector Mustafa- these two overdid it. The law was violated. Actions have been taken against them.

"Later, I have formed an inquiry committee. Departmental and other actions will be recommended based on the report this committee will submit. Before the report is submitted, I cannot say anything.

According to a Public Security Division notification issued Tuesday, ADC Harun Or Rashid has been attached to the DIG Office of Rangpur Range.