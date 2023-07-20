Mild heat wave sweeping over country's northern, north-western parts

Photo: BSS
Photo: BSS

A mild heat wave is sweeping over northern Rangpur division and Rajshahi district as well as north-western districts of Pabna and Chuadanga and it may continue, a met release said.

"Mild heat wave is sweeping over Rangpur division and the districts of Rajshahi, Pabna and Chuadanga and it may continue", said the met office forecast valid for 24 hours from 9am today.

Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is also likely to occur at many places over Chattogram and Sylhet divisions, at a few places over Khulna and Barishal divisions and at one or two places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka and Mymensingh divisions, it said.

Some places over the country may see moderately heavy falls as well.

Day and night temperatures may remain nearly unchanged over the country.

The country's highest temperature on Wednesday was recorded at 36.6 degrees Celsius at Rajshahi and the minimum temperature today was 25 degrees Celsius at Bandarban.

The sun sets at 6.47pm today and rises at 5.22am tomorrow in the capital.

