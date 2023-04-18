Dhaka temperature drops under 40°C as moderate heatwave continues

TBS Report
18 April, 2023, 12:25 pm
Last modified: 18 April, 2023, 01:21 pm

Ishawardi continues to be the hottest place while the minimum temperature today was 22.0 degrees Celsius at Badalgacchi

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The mercury in Dhaka dropped to 38.1 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, which soared to a record high just two days back.

The capital city recorded its highest temperature in decades soaring to 40.5 degrees Celsius on Sunday (16 April). On Saturday (15 April), it hit a 58-year high of 40.4 degrees Celsius.

According to the Met Office weather forecast, a mild to moderate heatwave is sweeping over Dhaka, Rangpur and Sylhet divisions and the rest part of Rajshahi, Khulna and Barishal divisions and the districts of Mymensingh, Chandpur, Cox's Bazar, Khagrachari and Patuakhali and it may continue.

"Severe heatwaves continue to sweep over the districts of Rajshahi, Pabna, Chuadanga and Kushtia," it added.

Bangladesh Meteorological Department(BMD) forecast rain and thundershowers at one or two places over Sylhet division today. However, the chances of rain in Dhaka are low before Friday.

Meanwhile, Ishawardi continues to be the hottest place on Tuesday after it overtook Chuadanga a day before.

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department recorded the temperature at 43 degrees Celsius in Ishwardi today.

"It is the highest temperature in the recent history of Bangladesh," BMD official Md Shaheenul Islam told the media.

Chuadanga, having the highest temperature for the last two weeks, logged today's temperature at 42.5 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature today was 22.0 degrees Celsius at Badalgacchi, followed by 22.7 degrees Celsius at Dinajpur

After Badalgacchi, four out of the five coolest places on Tuesday are in the Rangpur division - including Dinajpur at 22.7 degrees Celsius, Sayedpur and Rajarhat at 23.0 degrees Celsius and Dimla at  23.5 degrees Celsius. Besides, the temperature in Teknaf was recorded at 22.5 degrees Celsius.

Day and night temperatures may remain nearly unchanged over the country, according to the met bulletin for the next 24 hours from 9am today

Trough of low lies over West Bengal and adjoining areas. Seasonal low lies over South Bay.

The sun sets at 6:21 PM today and rises at 5:35 AM tomorrow in the capital.

