Woman killed in Jatrabari reportedly by Dhaka South garbage truck

A woman, who came to Dhaka for treatment from Bhola, was killed after being hit reportedly by a garbage truck of Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) in the city's Jatrabari area early Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Nazma Begum, wife of Yunus Mia of Borhanuddin Upazila in Bhola district.

Quoting Dhaka Medical College and Hospital police outpost in charge Inspector Bachhu Mia, UNB reported that Nazma was crushed under the wheels of the garbage truck after she fell on the road from a battery-run auto-rickshaw around 5am.

Later, she was taken to Dhaka Medical College and Hospital where doctors declared her dead.

However, Dhaka South City Corporation claimed that no one was injured or killed by any of the corporation's garbage vehicles today.

In a media release, the city corporation denounced media reports regarding the death of a woman by its garbage truck.

Md Iftekhar Ahmed Chowdhury, Chief Waste Management Officer of Dhaka South City Corporation, told The Business Standard that the involvement of the Dhaka South vehicle in the accident has not been established yet.

"A police investigation is ongoing, and upon the completion of the inquiry, the vehicle accountable for the accident will be identified," he said.

In response to a query whether Dhaka South has enough licensed drivers, the official said, "Recently, we have appointed 75 professional drivers. We strictly allocate vehicles only to individuals possessing a valid license."