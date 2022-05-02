Dhaka residents on last-minute EId shopping spree

The festivities of Eid-ul-Fitr are set to start at the end of the night, so there is no end to the last minute busyness of the Dhaka dwellers in emergency shopping.

Some are seen buying the trendy "Kacha Badam Lehenga" for little ones, while others are buying colourful watches and bangles. Women are busy buying earrings, shoes or other products by matching colours with saris.

Selina Akhter was shopping on the second floor of Gausia Market Monday (2 May), buying blouses and petticoats matching her magenta-coloured Jamdani sari.

Selina told The Business Standard (TBS) that she bought it from Mirpur Benarsi Palli four days ago for Eid. "But I couldn't get any of the tailors to make and deliver the blouse piece that comes with the sari before Eid. I came to buy readymade blouses."

Abdur Rahim, a high-paid employee of a group of companies, will celebrate Eid in Dhaka this year.

He came to Bashundhara City Shopping Complex to buy lipstick, headband and coloured sunglass for his two-year-old daughter.

He told The Business Standard that everything for the family has already been bought, including new clothes and shoes.

"However, the things that needed to be bought for the little girl never came to our mind. While talking to my wife at noon about whether there is anything left to buy for anyone, I suddenly remembered all this," he said.

Sheikh Jamirul Islam is fond of watches. He bought one for Tk8, 000 instead of new clothes for Eid on Sunday.

After entering the house with the new watch in hand, his 8-year-old son demanded one for him too.

"The boy started crying as he could not get a new watch immediately. Then I assured him that I would buy him a new watch the next day," he told TBS.

Jamirul, a resident of South Banasree, took his son to Eastern Banabithi Market on Monday morning and later to New Market to find a watch of his liking.

"Eid and the joy the festival brings is for children. And being able to keep children happy is the joy of Eid for parents. So despite the scorching heat, I came to New Market to buy the watch of my son's choice. I will start celebrating Eid with a smile on his face," said the father.

Rasel Mia, 17, was seen buying a plain white panjabi from the sidewalk in front of Dhanmondi Hawkers Market Sunday.

A resident of Jamalpur's Sarishabari, Rasel said he is an employee of a clothes shop in Hawkers Market and is set to leave for his village after sehri on early Monday.

"I will go to Mohakhali directly from the shop at 4am and get on the bus. If I don't shop now, I won't have the time later. So I asked the manager of my shop for a 10-minute leave and came here to buy panjabi for my father. I will also buy a cotton sari for my mother," said Rasel while hastily entering another shop.

Shopkeepers said Dhaka has already become empty during the weekend ahead of Eid holidays and extended shopping sessions are almost over.

According to the traders, only those who are still in Dhaka or will celebrate Eid in Dhaka, are coming to the markets at the last minute to buy essentials.