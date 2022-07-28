Dhaka north reduces budget for mosquito control

Bangladesh

Dhaka north reduces budget for mosquito control

City corporation worker using a mosquito repellent smoke machine. Photo: Mumit M
City corporation worker using a mosquito repellent smoke machine. Photo: Mumit M

Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) has reduced their allocation for mosquito control in their budget for the fiscal year 2022-23.

On Thursday, Dhaka North announced a budget of Tk 5048.05 crore, which is Tk 242 more than last fiscal year.

For mosquito control, Dhaka North allocated Tk76 crore, which was Tk85 crore in the last fiscal year. However, the city corporation was able to spent only 53.35 crore for mosquito control in the last fiscal.

The revised budget of Tk2,718.52 crore for the fiscal year 2021-22 was also approved unanimously at the 15th board meeting of the corporation at the Nagar Bhaban at Gulshan-2. The proposed budget for the FY2021-2022 was Tk4,806.45 crore.

Dhaka North has allocated Tk124.9 crore for waste management including Tk11crore for drain cleaning, and Tk12 crore for land filling.

The city corporation has set an earning target of Tk 5048.05 crore, same as the budget, of which Tk1646.90 crore from revenue, Tk50 crore from government incentives, Tk25 crore from special government grant.

Besides, Tk2619.25 crore is expected from public and foreign project earnings.

Among other major revenue generating sectors – Tk675 crore is expected from holding tax, cleaning and lighting fee and Tk425 crore from property transfer fee. 

Of the major expenditures– Tk521 crore has been allocated for roads and traffic infrastructure development and maintenance, Tk67.65 crore for infrastructure development and maintenance, Tk76.10 crore for environment, maintenance and development and Tk100 crore for special development. 

Regarding the new budget, Dhaka North Mayor Atiqul Islam said that the whole world is in a miserable condition due to Covid, conflict and climate change.

Dhaka North has earned Tk800 crore revenue fighting these three challenges last fiscal year, he said.

He also called upon all to maintain austerity and reduce unnecessary expenses.  

Comments

