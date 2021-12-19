Dhaka-Male likely to sign prisoner transfer deal during PM’s visit

Bangladesh

BSS
19 December, 2021, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 19 December, 2021, 04:59 pm

Related News

Dhaka-Male likely to sign prisoner transfer deal during PM’s visit

The Cabinet today approved the draft deal titled “Agreement between the Government of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh and the Government of the Republic of Maldives on Transfer of Prisoners”

BSS
19 December, 2021, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 19 December, 2021, 04:59 pm
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Representational Image. Photo: Collected

Bangladesh and Maldives are likely to sign a prisoner transfer agreement during the upcoming visit of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to Maldives.

The Cabinet today approved the draft deal titled "Agreement between the Government of the People's Republic of Bangladesh and the Government of the Republic of Maldives on Transfer of Prisoners".

The approval was given at the regular Cabinet meeting held with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair. She joined the meeting virtually from her official residence Ganabhaban, while other ministers and officials concerned were at the Bangladesh Secretariat.

"Since some Bangladeshis are now in Maldives prisons, the ministry brought the agreement (before the cabinet)….. We expect this deal will be signed during this tour (PM's visit)," said Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam while briefing reporters at the secretariat after the meeting.

He said 43 Bangladeshi convicts are in the Maldives jails, while 40 other Bangladeshis are under trial there but no national of Maldives is in the jail of Bangladesh.

According to the agreement, prisoners can be transferred from both countries, said the cabinet secretary, adding that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will go on a visit to Maldives within the next few days.

The Cabinet also endorsed the draft of another agreement over health sector cooperation between Bangladesh and Maldives.

Anwarul Islam said different types of Bangladeshi health professionals went to Maldives under a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed between the two countries, but now Maldives has asked to extend the deed till 2024 and sign a full-fledged agreement instead of MoU.

"Maldives will take qualified health professionals – clinical specialists, public health specialists, dental surgeons and nurses and other auxiliary staff – from Bangladesh. So, they want to ink an agreement," he said.

The Cabinet hoped that this agreement would also be signed during the Prime Minister's visit.

Top News / South Asia

MoU / prisoner transfer deal / Maldives / Bangladesh-Maldives

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Humans have been consuming edible insects since before the dawn of civilisation. Photo: Bloomberg

Can bugs be a bigger part of the human food chain?

5h | Panorama
Just because it is winter, does not mean you can ditch the SPF

Just because it is winter, does not mean you can ditch the SPF

6h | Mode
The Aviator Harrington Jacket series was launched in 2020. Photo: Airport Style

Airport Style: Merging comfort with style and utility

7h | Mode
Zeba Samiha. Illustration: TBS

Zeba Samiha: The young supply chain professional who balanced out a crisis

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh starts Covid vaccine booster dose

Bangladesh starts Covid vaccine booster dose

1h | Videos
Azizze Fawmi’s solo show Ka Shommondhio begins at Alliance Francaise

Azizze Fawmi’s solo show Ka Shommondhio begins at Alliance Francaise

1h | Videos
Hanson brings Grace, sister of Sophia the Robot

Hanson brings Grace, sister of Sophia the Robot

1h | Videos
Bangladesh lost Tk71,000cr to trade misinvoicing a year

Bangladesh lost Tk71,000cr to trade misinvoicing a year

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
McDonald’s sells a certain style of production and management, a certain theory of economic operations and a lifestyle for its consumers. Photo: Bloomberg
Panorama

Why is there no McDonald’s in Bangladesh?

2
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

The troubles of travelling with Bangladeshi passport 

3
Bangladesh enters 5G era today
Telecom

Bangladesh enters 5G era today

4
Photo: Golam Murshed
Corporates

Golam Murshed: The architect of a billion-dollar company

5
Former state minister for information and broadcasting Murad Hasan. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Murad Hasan denied entry to Canada, sent back to Dubai

6
Last date for US Fulbright Visiting Scholar Program 21 Dec
Education

Last date for US Fulbright Visiting Scholar Program 21 Dec