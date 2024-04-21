Maldives President Muizzu's party set to win parliamentary elections

Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu's People's National Congress (PNC) is set to win the parliamentary elections 2024 held in the island nation on Sunday (21 April).

Maldives local media Edition reported that the ruling PNC won 50 out of the 93 seats in the 20th People's Majlis, winning a majority in parliament.

As per the report, the majority in parliament is achieved by winning more than half the seats — that is 47 seats — "and a super majority can be reached by three fourth of seats, amounting to 70".

The vote is seen as a crucial test for Muizzu's plan to press ahead with closer economic and defence cooperation with China, and diverging from traditional ally India.

It must be noted that the parliamentary election is not to elect the president, but the results will determine whether Muizzu gets the political muscle to push forward pro-China policies.