Maldives President Muizzu's party set to win parliamentary elections

South Asia

TBS Report
21 April, 2024, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 21 April, 2024, 10:21 pm

Related News

Maldives President Muizzu's party set to win parliamentary elections

TBS Report
21 April, 2024, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 21 April, 2024, 10:21 pm
File photo of Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu. Photo: Collected
File photo of Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu. Photo: Collected

Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu's People's National Congress (PNC) is set to win the parliamentary elections 2024 held in the island nation on Sunday (21 April).

Maldives local media Edition reported that the ruling PNC won 50 out of the 93 seats in the 20th People's Majlis, winning a majority in parliament. 

As per the report, the majority in parliament is achieved by winning more than half the seats — that is 47 seats — "and a super majority can be reached by three fourth of seats, amounting to 70".

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The vote is seen as a crucial test for Muizzu's plan to press ahead with closer economic and defence cooperation with China, and diverging from traditional ally India.

It must be noted that the parliamentary election is not to elect the president, but the results will determine whether Muizzu gets the political muscle to push forward pro-China policies.

Top News / World+Biz

Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu / Maldives

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Hasib pours liquid nitrogen on wafers and other crispy treats at Suhrawardy Uddyan. Photo: Nayem Ali

Puff, puff pass: Eating fire and ice in Suhrawardy Udyan

7h | Features
From a styling point of view, the Insight attains the shape of the 10th-generation Honda Civic, minus the angular drama from it. Photo: Arfin Kazi

2019 Honda Insight: The most innovative compact sedan under Tk40 Lakh

12h | Wheels
From observing scores of successful taan samiti, one thing becomes clear: it is the transparent and flexible mechanism in place based on trust among participants (be it hotel employees, small-time traders, etc) which makes it work. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

How community-based 'money clubs' empower the common man

14h | Panorama
Due to the presence of schools, coaching centres and restaurants in the area, the new demographic at these galleries is notably younger, adding a vibrant and youthful energy to the area&#039;s cultural scene. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

From Dhanmondi to Lalmatia Block D: Dhaka’s new cultural canvas

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

IPL teams are changing the image of T20 cricket

IPL teams are changing the image of T20 cricket

1h | Videos
How much capable is Israel of attacking Iran?

How much capable is Israel of attacking Iran?

3h | Videos
How can you protect yourself against heat stroke

How can you protect yourself against heat stroke

4h | Videos
Is Dhoni the best finisher in IPL history?

Is Dhoni the best finisher in IPL history?

5h | Videos