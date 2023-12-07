Dhaka hosts int'l show on power, construction, water tech

Meherun N Islam, president and group managing director of CEMS Global USA and Asia Pacific, and others inaugurate an international exhibition in Dhaka on Thursday. Photo: Courtesy

An international exhibition featuring the latest advancements in power, construction, and water technology services is being held in Dhaka.

Organised by the Conference and Exhibition Management Services (CEMS) Global USA, the three-day event began yesterday at the International Convention City, Bashundhara.

CEMS Global USA highlights that the exhibition is a comprehensive display of construction materials, construction technology, water technology solutions, power generation, power transmission, and renewable energy applications.

The exhibition will be open to visitors from 10:30am to 8pm every day.

Meherun N Islam, president and group managing director of CEMS Global USA and Asia Pacific, said, "These exhibitions, organised across multi-dimensional industrial sectors, will significantly contribute to the overall development of Bangladesh.

"The progress of the construction and power industries plays a crucial role in our economic growth. These exhibitions serve as an effective means of promoting trade by establishing direct communication between buyers and sellers on a fruitful platform."