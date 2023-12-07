Dhaka hosts int'l show on power, construction, water tech

Bangladesh

TBS Report
07 December, 2023, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 07 December, 2023, 08:14 pm

Related News

Dhaka hosts int'l show on power, construction, water tech

The exhibition will be open to visitors from 10:30am to 8pm every day

TBS Report
07 December, 2023, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 07 December, 2023, 08:14 pm
Meherun N Islam, president and group managing director of CEMS Global USA and Asia Pacific, and others inaugurate an international exhibition in Dhaka on Thursday. Photo: Courtesy
Meherun N Islam, president and group managing director of CEMS Global USA and Asia Pacific, and others inaugurate an international exhibition in Dhaka on Thursday. Photo: Courtesy

An international exhibition featuring the latest advancements in power, construction, and water technology services is being held in Dhaka. 

Organised by the Conference and Exhibition Management Services (CEMS) Global USA, the three-day event began yesterday at the International Convention City, Bashundhara.

CEMS Global USA highlights that the exhibition is a comprehensive display of construction materials, construction technology, water technology solutions, power generation, power transmission, and renewable energy applications. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The exhibition will be open to visitors from 10:30am to 8pm every day.

Meherun N Islam, president and group managing director of CEMS Global USA and Asia Pacific, said, "These exhibitions, organised across multi-dimensional industrial sectors, will significantly contribute to the overall development of Bangladesh. 

"The progress of the construction and power industries plays a crucial role in our economic growth. These exhibitions serve as an effective means of promoting trade by establishing direct communication between buyers and sellers on a fruitful platform."

 

Fair / Bangladesh / convention centres

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Hamas-Israel war: What really happened on 7 October?

Hamas-Israel war: What really happened on 7 October?

12h | Panorama
UN workers arrive to distribute aid to Palestinians, who have fled their homes due to Israeli strikes and take shelter in a UN-run school, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip on 23 October 2023. Photo: Reuters

When UN and its agencies lack much agency

12h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

How Khan Farhana built a 300,000-strong LinkedIn community

23h | Pursuit
Photo: Courtesy

Fostering emotional intelligence and classroom harmony: The power of a complaint box

23h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Deepening dollar crisis in Bangladesh: Unveiling causes

Deepening dollar crisis in Bangladesh: Unveiling causes

1h | TBS Round Table
Current account surplus drops by 80% in one month

Current account surplus drops by 80% in one month

3h | TBS Economy
foodpanda creates job opportunities for more than 1.5 lac riders

foodpanda creates job opportunities for more than 1.5 lac riders

2h | TBS Stories
Messi named Time Magazine's 'Athlete of the Year'

Messi named Time Magazine's 'Athlete of the Year'

8h | TBS SPORTS