Three-day exhibition on cold chain kicks off in the capital

TBS Report
16 May, 2024, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 16 May, 2024, 08:49 pm

The exhibition, the largest and first of its kind in Bangladesh, features a wide range of products and solutions related to cold chain and infrastructure construction

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

A three-day cold chain and infrastructure exhibition kicked off in the city today (16 May), with the aim to boost modern cold chain management to minimise post-harvest losses of perishable food items.

The exhibition, the largest and first of its kind in Bangladesh, features a wide range of products and solutions related to cold chain and infrastructure construction, including power generation, renewable energy, water management, and HVAC.

The international exhibition, organised by Saver International Limited at the International Convention City Bashundhara, titled "Safecon 2024" and "Cold Chain Bangladesh 2024" aims to bring together domestic and foreign organisations to highlight advancements in Bangladesh's cold chain sector, according to the organisers.

Federation of Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) Senior Vice President Amin Helaly, Australia Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Syed Moazzam Hossain and Bangladesh Cold Storage Association (BCSA) President Mostafa Azad Chowdhury Babu, addressed the audience during on the inaugural session of the exhibition.

Bangladesh China Chamber of Commerce and Industries Senior Vice President ATM Azizul Akil David, China Yunnan Commercial Representative Bangladesh Office Director Li Xiao, Chinese Enterprises Association in Bangladesh President Ke Changliang, and Saver International Limited Managing Director Faizul Alam also spoke at the inaugural session, among others.

With 250 organisations from 16 countries participating, the exhibition serves as a platform for visitors from various public and private projects and institutions to explore the latest advancements in the cold chain sector.

