Dhaka commuters suffer as rain causes long tailback in the city

TBS Report
02 October, 2022, 11:15 am
Last modified: 02 October, 2022, 11:45 am

Office goers and students suffered the most due to the tailbacks and gridlocks

Photo: Facebook/Emdadul Huq Tuhin
Dhaka's traffic came to a near standstill on Sunday (2 October) morning as incessant rain caused long tailback and gridlocks in the capital. 

Office goers and students suffered the most due to the gridlock. Many complained about not finding any public transport and were forced to walk to their destinations. Many roads went underwater. 

Commuters taking the Airport Road complained about sitting in traffic for long hours, causing many to be late for office.

Photo: Facebook/Emdadul Huq Tuhin
"Due to the rain and the ongoing development works in the Airport road there is a long tailback since morning," Ashfaq Ahmed, assistant commissioner of Mohakhali traffic zone, told The Business Standard. 

"We are working to ease the flow of traffic," he added.

Some rickshaws and CNG-run autorickshaws were seen charging commuters extra, taking undue advantage of the situation.

Many were forced to stay indoors due to the light to medium rains throughout the day.

More rains likely as low forms over Bay of Bengal

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) has predicted more rains across the country in the next 24 hours with a low-pressure system being formed over the Bay of Bengal.

Photo: Facebook/Emdadul Huq Tuhin
"Light to moderate rain/thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind and lightning flashes is likely to occur on Sunday at many places over Khulna, Barishal and Chattogram divisions; at a few places over Dhaka, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions and at one or two places over Rangpur and  Rajshahi divisions with moderately heavy to heavy falls at isolated places over the country," the department said in its bulletin at 6pm on Saturday.

BMD said that a low-pressure area has formed over North Bay and adjoining central Bay and the axis of the monsoon trough runs through India's Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal (WB) to Assam across the central part of Bangladesh.

