More rains likely as low forms over Bay of Bengal

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) has predicted more rains across the country in the next 24 hours with a low-pressure system being formed over the Bay of Bengal.

Light to moderate rain/thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind and lightning flashes is likely to occur on Sunday at many places over Khulna, Barishal and Chattogram divisions; at a few places over Dhaka, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions and at one or two places over Rangpur and Rajshahi divisions with moderately heavy to heavy falls at isolated places over the country," the department said in its bulletin at 6pm on Saturday.

The BMD said that a low-pressure area has formed over North Bay and adjoining central Bay and the axis of the monsoon trough runs through India's Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal (WB) to Assam across the central part of Bangladesh.

The mercury reached 36.5°C – the highest – in Sylhet, while the lowest temperature was recorded at 22.5°C in Feni.

Meanwhile, the day and night temperatures may fall slightly over the country, it added.