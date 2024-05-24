Dhaka backs ICC prosecutor's call for arrest warrant against Israeli PM

Foreign Minister and Joint General Secretary of Awami League Hasan Mahmud today (24 May) expressed full support for the chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC) in demanding an arrest warrant against the Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

"We support the chief prosecutor of the ICC's call for an arrest warrant against the Israeli PM. He has now become a foe of humanity, having disregarded even the United States," the minister said at a discussion meeting on 'World Peace and Recognition of the State of Palestine' organised by Bangladesh Independence Council and Weekly Ganabangla at Institution of Diploma Engineers, Bangladesh in the capital this afternoon.

Criticising BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami's position on the Palestine issue, the minister said, "BNP-Jamaat often invoke Islam, yet remain silent when the world raises its voice against the Gaza genocide.

"Jamaat fails to denounce Israel's actions and the atrocities in Palestine. In essence, BNP-Jamaat has become a friend of Israel and Netanyahu," he claimed.

The foreign minister also emphasised the importance of establishing a Palestinian state for global peace.

He highlighted the indiscriminate firing and killings by Israeli forces, noting widespread international support for Palestine.

However, he expressed disappointment over certain countries vetoing the issue when raised in the United Nations, considering it a regrettable situation.