Dhaka, Amsterdam agree to boost bilateral ties

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina held a bilateral meeting with her Netherlands counterpart Mark Rutte on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference on Saturday (17 February). Photo: BSS

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Saturday held a bilateral meeting with her Dutch counterpart Mark Rutte on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.

The meeting was held at Hotel Bayerischer Hof, conference venue, this morning.

During the meeting, both leaders expressed satisfaction over the existing bilateral relation between their countries and agreed to elevate it to higher level.

They both discussed issues of mutual and global interest.

On Friday, PM Hasina held separate meetings with prime ministers of Qatar and Denmark.

Bangladesh prime minister is now on a three-day official visit to Germany to join the Munich Security Conference 2024.

This is her first official tour abroad since being re-elected as prime minister for the fourth consecutive term.

She is scheduled to return home on Monday.