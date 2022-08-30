Destiny Group President Harun-Ar-Rashid granted 6 months’ bail

Destiny Group President Lieutenant General (retd) Mohammed Harun-Ar-Rashid, an ex-army chief, was granted six months bail from the High Court in the case filed over embezzling customers' investment.

The High Court bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Khizir Hayat granted the bail on Tuesday (30 August), confirmed Deputy Attorney General AKM Amin Uddin Manik.

On 12 May, Mohammed Harun-Ar-Rashid was sentenced to four years in prison, while Managing Director Rafiqul Amin had been sentenced to 12 years in a case over embezzlement and laundering Tk1,861 crore.

Destiny Group Chairman Mohammad Hossain was sentenced to 10 years in prison and fined Tk1.5 crore, while the group's vice-presidents Mohammad Gofranul Haque, Mohammad Saidur Rahman and Mezbah Uddin Swapan were given a 10-year sentence.

The timeline

On 31 July 2012, ACC lodged two separate cases with Dhaka's Kalabagan police station against Destiny Multipurpose Cooperative Society and Destiny Tree Plantation Limited on charge of embezzlement and laundering more than Tk4,119 crore.

After two years of investigation, ACC on 4 May 2014 submitted charge-sheets against 19 and 46 suspects in the cases. Some 12 accused including Rafiqul Amin were indicted in both the cases.

Recording of witness testimony is still going on in the tree plantation case.

The national graft buster in the charge-sheet of the Destiny Multipurpose Co-operative Society case noted that the accused cheated more than 8.5 lakh investors from July 2009 to June 2012.

During this period, the accused collected more than Tk1901 crore from the investors in the name of lending services, investment to non-profit organisations and opening new companies. From the deposits by the investors, the accused misappropriated more than Tk1,861 crore in the name of dividend, honorarium, salary and allowances.

According to the confessional statements to court by Destiny top officials, Destiny 2000 was struggling with the sales and reached the verge of collapse. In 2005, some 22 Destiny officials formed the multilevel marketing company "Destiny Multipurpose Co-operative Society Limited" to avert the business catastrophe.

Then the multilevel marketing company collected more than Tk1,900 crore from investors with offers of fictitious profit. Destiny 2000 subsequently teamed up with the multilevel marketing company, a large chunk of the multilevel marketing company's capital was transferred to several ventures under Destiny 2000.

Now the Destiny Multipurpose Co-operative Society Limited has only Tk50 lakh in its frozen bank account.