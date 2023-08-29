Mother released on bail 8 days after being arrested following son's Facebook post

Court

TBS Report
29 August, 2023, 10:00 am
Last modified: 29 August, 2023, 02:12 pm

Related News

Mother released on bail 8 days after being arrested following son's Facebook post

TBS Report
29 August, 2023, 10:00 am
Last modified: 29 August, 2023, 02:12 pm
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Representational Image. Photo: Collected

Fifty-eight-year-old Anisha Siddika, who was allegedly detained following her expat son's Facebook post criticising the trial and conviction of war criminal Delwar Hossain Sayeedi, has been released on bail after serving eight days in prison.

Anisha Siddika walked out of Khulna District Jail this evening, following the bail granted by Additional Metropolitan Session Judge SM Ashiqur Rahman on Monday.

Earlier on 20 August, Anisha Siddika was arrested from her father's house on Boyra Haji Faiz Uddin Road in the city.

Regarding the arrest, Khalishpur police station OC Monirul Ghiyas mentioned that a total of three people, including Anisha Siddika, who had allegedly gathered for a sabotage plot, have been arrested.

According to the first information report (FIR) of the case, Anisha Siddika was arrested on 20 August under Section 15(3) ('sabotage') and Section 25(D) ('penalty for attempt') of the Special Powers Act 1974.

The FIR states that the investigation found Anisha had "colluded" with the other defendants to carry out "various harmful acts with the intention of causing deliberate sabotage against the government," as a protest against the arrests of leaders of Jamaat, an opposition political party in Bangladesh.

However, Anisha Siddika's son, Tanjilur Rahman, currently pursuing a PhD at Michigan University in the United States, complained that the police, members of the Awami League and Juba League had ransacked his uncle's house due to his Facebook post about Delaware Hossain Sayeedi. Anisha Siddika was arrested by the police for going there and protesting against the vandalism. 

The news of the mother's arrest, shared on her son's Facebook status, caused a storm of criticism both within the country and abroad.

International human rights organisations also demanded the release of Anisha Siddikai. Furthermore, the US Embassy shared the news on Monday morning.

Anisha Siddika's lawyer Monirul Islam Panna told The Business Standard that the first bail application was submitted to the Metropolitan Magistrate's Court on 22 August; however, bail was denied.

On 24 August, the court rejected the bail application once again.

Subsequently, on 27 August, another bail application was presented to the Khulna Metropolitan Sessions Judge Court. Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge SM Ashiqur Rahman held the bail hearing on 28 August. Considering her age and absence of any other cases against her, he granted her bail. 

Metropolitan Sessions Judge KM Iqbal Hossain represented the state during the hearing.

Alamgir Shikder, Anisha Siddika's husband, stated that she was released from jail in the evening, but her physical condition has significantly deteriorated.

Bangladesh / Top News

Mother / bail / Delwar Hossain Sayeedi

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

What to look for when you’re buying a new shower

5h | Habitat
Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin leaves the headquarters of the Southern Military District amid the group&#039;s pullout from the city of Rostov-on-Don, Russia on 24 June 2023. File Photo: Reuters/Alexander Ermochenko

Wagner in Africa: The impact of Prighozin's death

5h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Why are probe reports kept from the public?

5h | Panorama
More than 60% of female adolescents who use public transport in the capital become victims of some form of harassment. Some companies wanted to alleviate this pain and thus women-only ridesharing apps were born. PHOTO: Noor-A-Alam.

Women-only ridesharing apps step on the brakes

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

bhutan_halves_travel_fees_to_attract_tourists

Bhutan halves travel fees to attract tourists

1h | TBS World
Nepal launches e-visa for Bangladeshi visitors

Nepal launches e-visa for Bangladeshi visitors

6h | TBS World
How did the ACC start the Asia Cup?

How did the ACC start the Asia Cup?

1d | TBS SPORTS
Putin and Prigozhin: How a long friendship turned ugly

Putin and Prigozhin: How a long friendship turned ugly

21h | TBS World

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Representational image. Illustration: Collected
Crime

Man calls 999 after violating daughter

3
Photo: TBS
Environment

Green space in Dhaka North declines 66% in 3 decades: Study

4
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

5
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

6
Kamrangirchar's under construction 6-lane bridge named after Mayor Taposh
Bangladesh

Kamrangirchar's under construction 6-lane bridge named after Mayor Taposh