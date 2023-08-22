14 BCL activists in Naogaon suspended over Facebook post on Sayeedi's death

Bangladesh

UNB
22 August, 2023, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 22 August, 2023, 12:18 pm

Fourteen leaders and activists of Bangladesh Chhatra League's (BCL) Naogaon unit have been suspended temporarily for Facebook posts on Jamaat leader and convicted war criminal Delwar Hossain Sayeedi's death. Sayeedi was sentenced to life imprisonment in a case over crimes against humanity during the Liberation War in 1971.

A press release signed by Naogaon district unit Chhatra League's President Sabbir Rahman Rezvi and General Secretary Amanuzzaman Seul confirmed the information on Monday evening.

The press release noted, "They have been suspended on charges of engaging in activities that go against the organization's policies and ideals."

The suspended BCL leaders are: Atrai upazila Chhatra League Joint General Secretaries Faizul Islam and Mahathir Mohammad Tufan; Organizing Secretaries Amanullah Faruk (Bachchu), Raihan Sobhan (Russell); Education And Study Circle Affairs Secretary Delwar Hossain; Relief And Disaster Affairs Secretary Isaac Shamim; member Mizanur Rahman; Shahagola union Chhatra League Vice-President Sabbir Sardar; Naogaon Sadar upazila Chhatra League Organising Secretary Mominul Islam Sagar; Mahadebpur upazila Chhatra League Publicity Secretary Rajib Mandal; Dhamairhat upazila Chhatra League Library Affairs Secretary Saju Ahmed; Raninagar upazila Chhatra League Assistant Secretary Habib Hasan; Naogaon Government College unit BCL Member Ramim Reza Akash; and Naogaon Sadar upazila Barail union's Ward-6 BCL President Apon Hossain.

