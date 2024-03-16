Gazipur gas cylinder blast: 3-year-old succumbs to burn injuries

Representational Image
Representational Image

A three-year-old child, who sustained burn injuries in a gas cylinder blast in Kaliakair upazila of Gazipur on Wednesday, succumbed to her injuries while undergoing treatment at a Dhaka hospital today, raising the death toll to three.

"Tayeba, 3 years old, suffered 90% burns. She was in the ICU. She died at 7:45pm today," said Dr Akramul Haque Sajal, assistant professor and ICU in-charge of the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery.

On Saturday morning, another victim had died. Mansur Ali Akond, 45, was a mason by profession of Saldah Uttarpara village in Shibganj upazila of Chapainawabganj district.

He was a resident of Kaliakair upazila of Gazipur district.

Dr Partha Shankar Pal, resident medical officer of the burn institue, said Mansur breathed his last around 8:30am while undergoing treatment at the post-operative ward of the institute.

Earlier, Solayman Molla, 45 succumbed to his injuries on Friday.

Twenty nine victims of the cylinder blast incident are now undergoing treatment at the hospital.

At least 35 people, including women and children, sustained burn injuries after a gas cylinder exploded in Kaliakair on Wednesday.

A fire broke out in a cooking gas cylinder at a house in Telir Chala area of Mouchak in Kaliakair Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

When the residents of the house threw the cylinder out on the road, it exploded, leaving 35 people, mostly pedestrians, injured.

They were first taken to a nearby hospital. Later, they were shifted to the Burn Unit of Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

