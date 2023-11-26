Daraz 11.11 sale connects local businesses and communities, enabling e-commerce for all

26 November, 2023, 03:35 pm
Daraz 11.11 sale connects local businesses and communities, enabling e-commerce for all

26 November, 2023, 03:35 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Daraz, the leading e-commerce platform in South Asia, has successfully concluded its highly anticipated 11.11 Biggest Sale of the Year, serving 20 million consumers across Bangladesh.

The goal of Daraz is to make e-commerce accessible for everyone by offering the best prices and variety to the local communities.

This year, staples such as salt and milk powder were among the top selling products and shoppers enjoyed substantial savings on their purchases reaffirming Daraz's commitment to helping local communities improve their quality of life.

Daraz is committed to helping sellers scale their online businesses and facilitated sales for 30,000 brands and sellers during this year's 11.11 sale.

From offering onboarding workshops to rolling out new co-funded programs that aim at lowering sellers' cost of doing business, Daraz saw 100% more sellers who made at least 1,500 Tk in sales within the first 24 hours on 11.11.

Daraz also extended opportunities for content creators to develop their careers and generate income, with the content creators seeing more than 400% growth in earnings during the 11.11 sale this year compared to last year.

 Another priority this year was to extend accessibility to underserved regions.

Daraz expanded its delivery network to cover more than cities in Bangladesh, and as a result achieved 600% growth in shoppers outside Dhaka this year.

Together with the support of Daraz logistics partners that employed over 2,500 riders,

Daraz expanded its delivery coverage to connect more buyers and sellers across the nation, delivering as far as 576 kilometres for its furthest package delivery from Chattogram to Tetulia.

Daraz CEO, Bjarke Mikkelsen, highlighted the platform's role in these challenging times, stating, "In a time of economic uncertainty and rising inflation, our mission to uplift communities through the power of commerce has never been more relevant.

This year, we doubled down on helping sellers maximise their sales while making online shopping more accessible, affordable, and rewarding for shoppers. We are thankful to everyone - shoppers, sellers, brands, creators, partners and the incredible Daraz team - for without them, the success of Daraz 11.11 would not have been possible".

Caution is advised regarding fake social media pages and websites that falsely claim association with Daraz.

Stay informed about all discounts and best offers from Daraz by visiting only blue-ticked verified social media accounts. Ensure secure transactions by shopping exclusively through the Daraz website (www.daraz.com.bd) and Daraz app.

Do not miss out on the upcoming grand year-end campaign 12.12 with a variety of exciting deals, pick for smart and secure shopping—only at Daraz. For further information, utilise the live chat option or call 16492.

 

