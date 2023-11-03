Daffodil University students vandalise dozens of shops in Ashulia after fellow succumbs to beating injuries

A restaurant vandalised by students of Daffodil International University in Ashulia on 3 November 2023. Photo: TBS

Students of the Daffodil International University vandalised dozens of shops at Birulia village in Savar's Ashulia today following the death of a fellow student who was reportedly severely beaten by local youths one week ago.

The deceased has been identified as Hasibul Islam Antor by his classmates.

Antor passed away on Thursday (2 November) while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Mymensingh. He was a final year undergraduate student of the 44th batch of the Department of Textile Engineering at the university.

Locals alleged that the agitated students vandalised restaurants, motorcycles, grocery stores, electricity metres, CCTV cameras, etc on Friday afternoon.

Savar Model police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Deepak Chandra Saha told The Business Standard that the classmates of the deceased student, alongside students from other departments, vandalised some shops in the Akrain Bazar area this afternoon.

"After receiving the report, we went to the spot and told the students to go back. For now, the situation is normal."

According to police and local sources, Antor was picked up by local youths from in front of the university campus in Ashulia and severely beaten on 27 October over old enmity.

University authorities have filed a case over the incident with the Savar Model police station and the main accused in the case, Rahat Sarkar, has been arrested from Gazipur. He has already been sent to court.

"Our student was beaten up by some miscreants and died yesterday while undergoing treatment. That is very sad. We and the students are very saddened by this incident," Daffodil International University Director (Student Affairs) Syed Mizanur Rahman Razu told The Business Standard on Friday.

"We have already informed the police from the Proctor's Office of the university. The police have already arrested one person.

"The main demand of the students now is to ensure the highest justice in this incident. We demand maximum penalty for the killers," he added