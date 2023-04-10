DAE recommends adequate irrigation to protect crops amid heatwave

The Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) has issued a set of recommendations for farmers including adequate irrigation to protect crops during the ongoing heatwave.

The recommendations include providing water for irrigation to the roots of mango trees. If necessary, water can be sprinkled on the branches.

The DAE also suggested sufficient water retention in Boro paddy fields, keeping the water at a 2-3 inch height in the paddy soil till the grain hardens.

For vegetable crop fields, the DAE recommended at least 2-3 irrigations, depending on the type of soil, in the next one week.

The farmers have been advised to ensure mulching, besides irrigation, to protect fruit and vegetable seedlings from heat wave damage.

Currently, a heatwave is sweeping the country and the temperature is likely to rise further. There is no chance of rain in Bangladesh this week, the met office said today.