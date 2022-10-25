Cyclone Sitrang: Myanmar citizen dies after falling from ship in Teknaf

Bangladesh

TBS Report
25 October, 2022, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 25 October, 2022, 05:46 pm

Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS

A Myanmar citizen died after falling from a ship at Teknaf land port in Cox's Bazar on Monday (24 October).

The deceased was identified as Shouming, 71, from Akyab city of Myanmar. He was the cook of the ship named "Zabuaung".

The incident took place on Monday night when the cyclonic storm Sitrang hit various parts of the country.

Teknaf land port General Manager Md Jasim Uddin said, "Shouming was distributing food when a sudden gust of wind started."

"He fell down from the second floor of the ship and died on the spot. His body will be taken to Myanmar on Tuesday," he said.

"The ship arrived at Teknaf land port from Akyab port in Myanmar a week ago," he informed.

