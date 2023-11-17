Cyclone Midhili: Elderly man dies as tree falls on him in Chattogram

Bangladesh

TBS Report
17 November, 2023, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 17 November, 2023, 07:55 pm

Related News

Cyclone Midhili: Elderly man dies as tree falls on him in Chattogram

TBS Report
17 November, 2023, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 17 November, 2023, 07:55 pm
Cyclone Midhili: Elderly man dies as tree falls on him in Chattogram

An elderly man died after a tree fell on him while the cyclone storm Midhili was crossing the Bangladesh coast.

The incident took place in Magadhara union of Sandwip upazila around 4:30pm on Friday (17 November).

Abdul Wahab, 65, was returning home after offering prayer at a mosque when the tree fell on him amid strong wind, said Sandwip Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Bashir Ahmed Khan.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The cyclonic storm "Midhili" over the northwest Bay moved north-northeastwards and completed crossing the coast at 3pm on Friday (17 November). 

Top News

Cyclone Midhili / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A higher population density in the cities compounded with a poor healthcare system is likely to spell more intense disease outbreaks. Photo: Nayem Ali

Are we prepared for the next major outbreak?

10h | Panorama
James K Galbraith, Professor at the Lyndon B Johnson School of Public Affairs at the University of Texas at Austin. Sketch: TBS

Why mainstream economics got inflation wrong

12h | Panorama
Photo: Noor E Alam

Punching above one’s weight: Adnan Haroon’s mission to make boxing popular in Bangladesh

12h | Panorama
Pearl with emerald is Glued Together’s favourite combination. Photo: Courtesy

Glued Together: Breathing new life into vintage designs

9h | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Fear of economic crisis intensifying!

Fear of economic crisis intensifying!

23h | TBS Economy
In 2024, the global economy will be stronger than expected!

In 2024, the global economy will be stronger than expected!

1h | TBS Economy
The story of becoming 'The Great Kohli'

The story of becoming 'The Great Kohli'

22h | TBS SPORTS
Fake 'Bard' app steals information

Fake 'Bard' app steals information

3h | Tech Talk