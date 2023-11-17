Cyclone Midhili: Elderly man dies as tree falls on him in Chattogram

An elderly man died after a tree fell on him while the cyclone storm Midhili was crossing the Bangladesh coast.

The incident took place in Magadhara union of Sandwip upazila around 4:30pm on Friday (17 November).

Abdul Wahab, 65, was returning home after offering prayer at a mosque when the tree fell on him amid strong wind, said Sandwip Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Bashir Ahmed Khan.

The cyclonic storm "Midhili" over the northwest Bay moved north-northeastwards and completed crossing the coast at 3pm on Friday (17 November).