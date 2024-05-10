US Trade Show: Remark-Herlan products draw visitors

The Remark-Herlan pavilion, showcasing various American cosmetic and personal care brands at the 29th US Trade Show, has been a crowd magnet.

Held at the capital's Hotel Intercontinental, the three-day trade exhibition features over 77 stalls representing 44 companies from the US. Visitors can explore a wide range of products, including cosmetics, energy solutions, banking and financial services, food, and beverages.

The Remark-Herlan pavilion has been a constant hive of activity since the exhibition began. The company is showcasing a variety of colour cosmetics, skincare, home, and personal care products from popular brands like Noir, Civil, Lily, Blaze O' Skin, Cavotin, Max Beau, Aknol, Oryx, Sunbit, and Tylox. They are also offering discounts ranging from 15% to 40% to buyers throughout the event.

Adding to the buzz, popular celebrities like Bidya Sinha Saha Mim, Mehazabien Chowdhury, and Mamnun Hasan Emon graced the Remark-Herlan pavilion on Friday.

Ashraful Ambia, managing director of Remark HB, said, "Remark aims to provide pure and adulteration-free products, ensuring people can use globally standard cosmetics and personal care items. We offer a complete range of these products."

For food enthusiasts, US Food Mart is offering chocolates, peanuts, and various cosmetics at the fair. Suhana Akhter, a volunteer for the organisation, said, "People are particularly interested in our chocolates and peanuts."

Burger King also has a presence at the fair, but they are not currently selling products. Instead, Rasel Howladar, an official from Burger King, said, "We are offering a 10% discount on the first order for buyers who register here."

The US Trade Show is not only about products. The US Embassy and the American Chamber of Commerce in Bangladesh have organised several informative seminars on various topics alongside the product exhibition.

Students like Kamrul Islam, visiting from a private university, shared, "I came here to learn about the US student visa process and gather information about universities and the application process."

The US embassy conducted a seminar specifically focused on US business and student visas. During the seminar, embassy officials advised against using middlemen for visa applications. They encouraged attendees to communicate directly with the embassy counsellor for any inquiries.

They underscored that obtaining a US visa is straightforward as long as all necessary documentation is provided. Officials also noted that visa cancellations often stem from providing false information or failing to answer visa interview questions effectively.

A seminar focusing on USAID's development work with the private sector featured Muhammad N Khan, the Director of the Economic Growth Office. Muhammad N Khan discussed USAID's investments and collaborations with Bangladeshi private companies, particularly mentioning their annual investment of around $40 million in the agriculture sector.

He further elaborated, "We are collaborating with pharmaceutical companies to strengthen pharmacovigilance systems in healthcare facilities, which helps report adverse reactions to vaccines or medicines."

The 29th US Trade Show offers a valuable platform for Bangladeshi businesses and consumers to connect with American companies and gain insights into US educational opportunities. The event concludes today.