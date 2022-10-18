Customs software glitch hampers container unloading at Ctg port 

Bangladesh

TBS Report
18 October, 2022, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 18 October, 2022, 10:21 pm

Related News

Customs software glitch hampers container unloading at Ctg port 

TBS Report
18 October, 2022, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 18 October, 2022, 10:21 pm
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS

Container unloading, including the ones with dangerous goods (DG), at the Chattogram port has been hampered for the last one week due to complications originating over the upgradation of the software used by the customs.

As a result, the issuance of the registration number and Import General Manifest (IGM) is delayed due to software related complications, resulting in cargo ships stuck at jetties and paying huge amounts of demurrage every day for the additional period.   

According to the rules, a shipping agent submits the IGM in the ASYCUDA World System software 24 hours before arrival at the port.  

An IGM is a legal document that is completed by the carrier of the goods at the destination customs location. It contains the details of any goods arriving at that destination.  

Contacted for a comment, Chattogram Customs House Commissioner Faizur Rahman did not respond. 

But the programmer of the customs house, Shamimul Islam, claimed that the IGM-related complications have been solved. 

Seeking anonymity, an official of the transport department of the Chattogram port, however, said that the IGM issue has not been resolved yet. 

Chattogram port Secretary Omar Faruq said they frequently face problems in getting IGM due to software related issues. 

"Similar problem has arisen this time too and we have informed the customs authorities," he said.

The CPA terminal manager sent a letter in this connection to the customs house commissioner on 16 October.   

The letter said that it has become difficult to see the list of bills of lading (BL) of the DG containers like the previous time after the upgrade of the ASYCUDA World System. As a result, the verification of the landing approval of the DG consignments by the Bangladesh Navy has become difficult.  

The letter also said that the cargo ship EF Emma came from the Kelang Port of Malaysia on 13 October and berthed at the NCT jetty 3. 

But the containers could not be unloaded on time as the IGM was not available, which has created difficulties in the overall operational activities of the port including container handling. 

The National Board of Revenue very often migrates the ASYCUDA World System. It migrated the software from 8pm on 14 October till 8am on 15 October. At the time, the submission of the bill of entry, customs duty and payment of various consignments remained suspended. 

This time the port authority has been facing difficulties after migration of the software.  

So far no backlog has been created at the port. But the port insiders are in fear of a potential backlog if the situation prolongs.

At present, it takes three days for a ship for loading and unloading at the port. But the unloading process is being delayed four to five hours due to software complications, terminal operator sources said. On an average, 10 ships enter the port daily.

Bangladesh Shipping Agents Association Chairman Syed Mohammad Arif said the shipping agents submit the IGM to the software of the customs department 24 hours before arrival of the ship. If the unloading of containers is not completed timely, the ship has to pay a penalty of $12,000 to $20,000 for one day.

Top News

Chattogram Port / Software glitch

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bangladesh had to let fuel prices rise by as much as 51.7% in August as it neither had the fiscal space to afford tariff reduction nor could it subsidise Petrobangla. PHOTO: Rajib Dhar/TBS

How India is handling the recession better than Bangladesh

13h | Panorama
Playpen&#039;s 10-storey building, with protruding structures giving it a three-dimensional look, is the result of a very purposeful vision. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Playpen: A school building designed for holistic learning

13h | Habitat
Hope Dies Last: A tête-à-tête with Alan Weisman

Hope Dies Last: A tête-à-tête with Alan Weisman

15h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Digital Collaboration: The future of financial intermediaries

1d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

How banks' liquidity is decreasing due to inflation

How banks' liquidity is decreasing due to inflation

14h | Videos
Akij aims for global market of faucets upon meeting local needs

Akij aims for global market of faucets upon meeting local needs

1d | Videos
China's Xi waiting for precedent-breaking 3rd term

China's Xi waiting for precedent-breaking 3rd term

1d | Videos
Entrepreneurs look for efficient alternatives to electricity

Entrepreneurs look for efficient alternatives to electricity

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 
Environment

Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 

2
Without service roads, huge traffic gridlocks choke Uttara
Panorama

Without service roads, huge traffic gridlocks choke Uttara

3
Photo: UNB
Education

Times Higher Education Rankings 2023: DU, NSU ranked top Bangladeshi universities

4
A tower problem for smooth calls over cell phones
Telecom

A tower problem for smooth calls over cell phones

5
Mohammad Shamsudduha. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

The miracle in the Delta: Bangladeshi scientist who discovered Bengal Water Machine

6
Photo: Collected
Economy

Big stores in Gulshan, Banani found selling counterfeit products