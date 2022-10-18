Customs software glitch hampers container unloading at Ctg port 

Container unloading, including the ones with dangerous goods (DG), at the Chattogram port has been hampered for the last one week due to complications originating over the upgradation of the software used by the customs.

As a result, the issuance of the registration number and Import General Manifest (IGM) is delayed due to software related complications, resulting in cargo ships stuck at jetties and paying huge amounts of demurrage every day for the additional period.

According to the rules, a shipping agent submits the IGM in the ASYCUDA World System software 24 hours before arrival at the port.

An IGM is a legal document that is completed by the carrier of the goods at the destination customs location. It contains the details of any goods arriving at that destination.

Contacted for a comment, Chattogram Customs House Commissioner Faizur Rahman did not respond.

But the programmer of the customs house, Shamimul Islam, claimed that the IGM-related complications have been solved.

Seeking anonymity, an official of the transport department of the Chattogram port, however, said that the IGM issue has not been resolved yet.

Chattogram port Secretary Omar Faruq said they frequently face problems in getting IGM due to software related issues.

"Similar problem has arisen this time too and we have informed the customs authorities," he said.

The CPA terminal manager sent a letter in this connection to the customs house commissioner on 16 October.

The letter said that it has become difficult to see the list of bills of lading (BL) of the DG containers like the previous time after the upgrade of the ASYCUDA World System. As a result, the verification of the landing approval of the DG consignments by the Bangladesh Navy has become difficult.

The letter also said that the cargo ship EF Emma came from the Kelang Port of Malaysia on 13 October and berthed at the NCT jetty 3.

But the containers could not be unloaded on time as the IGM was not available, which has created difficulties in the overall operational activities of the port including container handling.

The National Board of Revenue very often migrates the ASYCUDA World System. It migrated the software from 8pm on 14 October till 8am on 15 October. At the time, the submission of the bill of entry, customs duty and payment of various consignments remained suspended.

This time the port authority has been facing difficulties after migration of the software.

So far no backlog has been created at the port. But the port insiders are in fear of a potential backlog if the situation prolongs.

At present, it takes three days for a ship for loading and unloading at the port. But the unloading process is being delayed four to five hours due to software complications, terminal operator sources said. On an average, 10 ships enter the port daily.

Bangladesh Shipping Agents Association Chairman Syed Mohammad Arif said the shipping agents submit the IGM to the software of the customs department 24 hours before arrival of the ship. If the unloading of containers is not completed timely, the ship has to pay a penalty of $12,000 to $20,000 for one day.