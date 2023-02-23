CU BCL leader committed ‘suicide’: CID submits final report

Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Chattogram has submitted the final report on the murder case of Chattogram Chhatra League leader Diaz Irfan Chowdhury to the court saying it was a "suicide", not "murder".

In the final report, CID requested the court to release the then Assistant Proctor of Chattogram University Anwar Hossain and the accused Chhatra League leaders from the case.

CID Chattogram Zone Assistant Superintendent of Police Abdus Salam Mia submitted the report to the prosecution wing of the Chattogram district court on Thursday, said Zakir Hossain Mahmud, inspector of the prosecution wing of the district police.

Regarding the final report, CID Special Superintendent of Police (Chattogram) Shahnewaz Khaled told The Business Standard that the police investigation did not find any evidence of murder, thus it was a suicide.

However, expressing her immediate reaction, Diaz Irfan Chowdhury's elder sister Advocate Zobaida Sarwar Nipa said when she asked the GRO after being informed that the final report was submitted to the court, he said that there was no such report and the GRO was not aware of the matter.

"If the final report has been submitted in the case, then we will definitely oppose".

On 20 November 2016, the hanging body of Diaz Irfan Chowdhury, the then assistant secretary of the central committee of CU Chhatra League and the former joint secretary of the university committee, was recovered from his residence in the south campus of the university.

Three days after Diaz's death, the first post-mortem report issued by Chattogram Medical College doctors on 23 November 2016 termed the incident as 'suicide'. Based on that, the police filed an unnatural death case at Hathajari police station.

Diaz's family and his party followers claimed that it was a "planned murder" centring the dispute over the tender of various construction works in the university.

Rejecting the autopsy report, Diaz's mother Zaheda Amin Chowdhury filed a murder case in the court on 24 November of the same year.

The then CU Chhatra League President Alamgir Tipu, then Assistant Proctor Anwar Hossain, Chhatra League leader Jamshedul Alam Chowdhury, their followers Rashedul Alam Zeeshan, Abu Torab Parash, Mansoor Alam, Abdul Malek, Mizanur Rahman, Ariful Haque Apu and Mohammad Arman were made accused in the murder case.